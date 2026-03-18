WNBA and WNBPA reach CBA agreement; historic deal ends 17-month negotiations with major wins for players

In a major milestone for women’s professional basketball, the WNBA and the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) have reached an agreement in principle on a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) after more than 17 months of negotiations. The deal, finalized early Wednesday (March 18), following intense, round-the-clock talks, guarantees the league’s 30th season will launch on schedule May 8 while delivering historic financial gains for players.

The breakthrough ends a prolonged standoff marked by public pressure, multiple deadline extensions, and player authorization for a potential strike. It introduces revenue sharing, million-dollar contracts for the first time, and average player compensation projected to surpass $500,000, nearly a fourfold increase from prior levels.

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How did negotiations finally break through? Talks had dragged on since the WNBPA opted out of the 2020 CBA in October 2024, citing unprecedented league expansion and revenue surges. The previous agreement, set to run through 2027, no longer reflected the WNBA's booming popularity.

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Tensions peaked with public displays, including All-Star players wearing "Pay Us What You Owe Us" shirts in July 2025. Multiple deadlines came and went, including extensions to November 2025, January 2026, and a critical March 16 target to avoid season disruptions. Players even authorized a potential strike if no deal materialized.

The final push involved back-to-back all-night sessions in New York, leading to alignment on key issues like revenue sharing, a major sticking point where the union sought a fairer slice of growing profits.

What are the key highlights of the new deal? Details remain under wraps until a formal term sheet is signed, followed by player vote and board ratification. However, the deal promises exponential salary cap growth, improved facilities, staffing, housing, retirement benefits, and overall support.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert celebrated the progress: “First, I just want to say thank you for your endurance through this process, especially, I know it's been a long week. I just want to say we have aligned on key elements of a new Collective Bargaining Agreement together. We still need to finalize a formal term sheet, but the progress made in these discussions marks a transformative step forward for players and the league. It underscores a shared commitment to the continued growth of the game.”

View full Image View full Image WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert ( AP )

WNBPA President Nneka Ogwumike emphasized the union's resolve: "We're just really grateful to be able to come to a deal. We're proud of ourselves. And quite frankly, we always told you all we were going to stand on business, and that's what this looks like."

Vice President Breanna Stewart highlighted the broader impact, “The deal is going to be transformational. It's going to build and help create a system where everybody is getting exactly what they deserve and more, from on-court and off-court aspects. Just excited that we can tell our fans that we're going to be back.”

What's next for free agency, expansion, and the 2026 season? With the agreement in place, the league can proceed with free agency and expansion drafts for new teams, Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo. Timelines for these steps were not immediately detailed, but Engelbert confirmed the season remains on track.