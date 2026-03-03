Wolves vs Liverpool: Who will win Premier League clash? AI predictions, expected lineups, live streaming and more

Wolverhampton Wanderers will lock horns with Liverpool in a highly-awaited clash of the Premier League at the Molineux Stadium on Tuesday (March 3). Both teams will be geared up to win, with the aim of climbing up from their current positions in the EPL standings.

Wolves (13 points) are currently battling at the bottom of the table as one of the league's struggling sides. On the other hand, Liverpool (48 points) are pushing for a top-five spot, sitting in fifth place after winning three straight EPL games.

Wolves vs Liverpool - Match details Date: March 3, Tuesday

Time: 12:15 PM PT / 3:15 PM ET / 8:15 PM GMT | 1:45 AM IST (Wednesday)

Venue: Molineux Stadium.

Team news Liverpool: The Reds' injury woes persist without major changes, as creative midfielder Florian Wirtz continues his recovery from a back problem and is set to miss this encounter. Long-term issues keep Wataru Endo, Alexander Isak, Conor Bradley, and Giovanni Leoni sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Wolves: The hosts are in excellent shape fitness-wise, boasting a fully available squad. Hee-Chan Hwang has fully recovered from his recent calf strain, Andre is back in contention after briefly limping off in their last outing against Aston Villa, and Ladislav Krejci returns, having served his suspension.

Wolves vs Liverpool - Predicted XIs Wolves Probable XI: Sa; Mosquera, S Bueno, T Gomes; Tchatchoua; Bellegarde, J Gomes, Mane, H. Bueno; Armstrong, Tolu.

Liverpool Probable XI: Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Ekitike.

AI Predictions Grok: “Liverpool to win 2-1. The Reds' superior attacking depth and experience should see them through, even if Wolves nick a goal at home amid their improved mood and fitness. Expect a competitive game, but Liverpool's push for higher positions gives them the edge over a desperate but outmatched bottom side.”

ChatGPT: "Liverpool should have too much quality and attacking depth for Wolves, even away from home. Expect Wolves to compete early, but over 90 minutes, Liverpool’s intensity and finishing power should prevail. Prediction: Wolves 1–2 Liverpool."

Wolves vs Liverpool: Live streaming details The Wolves vs Liverpool clash of the Premier League will be streamed live on USA Network, Peacock, and Fubo in the United States. The match will be available on JioHotstar in India.

Wolves vs Liverpool: Head-to-head record Matches won by Wolverhampton Wanderers: 36

Matches won by Liverpool: 62