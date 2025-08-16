Wolves vs Man City live streaming: Where to watch Premier League 2025-26 clash, predicted lineups and more

Wolverhampton Wanderers will lock horns with Manchester City in their Premier League opening clash on Saturday (August 16). The game will be played at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, England.

Last season proved to be challenging for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who settled for third place behind Liverpool and Arsenal, a stark contrast to their previous treble-winning dominance. The summer transfer window saw a significant squad change, with star players like Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker, and Jack Grealish leaving the club, while fresh faces Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki, Tijjani Reijnders, and goalkeeper James Trafford were added to the team.

On the other hand, the Wolves limped to a 16th-place finish last season. Historically, they have struggled against Man City, losing nine of their last 10 league meetings, but they will be geared up to defy the odds and make a statement in the upcoming curtain-raiser.

Here are all the details about the upcoming Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City - Match details Date: August 16

Time: 12:30 PM ET (August 16) in the United States | 10:00 PM IST (August 16) in India.

Venue: Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton.

Referee: Jarred Gillet.

VAR: Michael Salisbury.

Team news - Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City, EPL 2025-26 Wolves Yerson Mosquera, back from a lengthy ACL injury, could make his competitive return after featuring in Wolves’ final two pre-season matches. Spanish striker Fer Lopez might be handed a starting role.

Manchester City Manchester City are grappling with injury concerns. Phil Foden’s availability is uncertain due to an ankle injury sustained before the Palermo match, which could see Bernardo Silva slot in on the right.

Rodri is ruled out for the opening month due to a recent setback, and Mateo Kovacic will miss at least two months with an Achilles issue. New signing Rayan Ait-Nouri is poised to make his debut against his former club, Wolves.

Wolves vs Man City, Premier League - Predicted lineups Wolves predicted XI: J. Sa, M. Doherty, E. Agbadou, T. Gomes, K. Hoever, F. Lopez, D. Wolfe, J. Arias, Andre, J. Gomes, J. Larsen.

Man City predicted XI: J. Trafford, R. Dias, M. Nunes, M. Akanji, R. Ait Nouri, O. Marmoush, R. Cherki, B. Silva, T. Reijnders, I. Gundogan, Erling Haaland.

How to watch the Live Streaming of the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City match? The Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City opening clash will be streamed live on Universo, Fubo, Sling Blue, and DirecTV Stream in the United States. The match will be available on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar in India.

Head-to-head details Matches won by the Wolves: 48

Matches won by Man City: 55

Matches ending in a draw: 26