Women’s Hockey Champions Trophy: India lift third title after beating Olympics silver medallist China in final

Deepika, who scored India's lone goal in the final against China, finished women's Asian Champions Trophy with 11 goals. She is also the top goal-scorer in the tournament.

Koushik Paul
Updated20 Nov 2024, 06:58 PM IST
Indian players celebrate their goal against China in the final of women's Asian Champions Trophy on Wednesday.
Indian players celebrate their goal against China in the final of women’s Asian Champions Trophy on Wednesday. (X - Hockey India )

The Indian women's hockey team defended their Asian Champions Trophy title by beating Olympic silver medallist China 1-0 in the final on Wednesday in Rajgir, Bihar. Striker Deepika scored the lone goal in the match from a penalty corner in the 31st minute to finish the tournament with 11 goals - highest in the competition.

It was India's third ACT title, having won the competition in 2016 and 2023 previously. On the other hand, it was China's third runners-up finish. Japan defeated Malaysia 4-1 to finish third on the podium. Earlier, India had defeated China 3-0 in the group stages of this year's tournament.

India are now the joint most-successful side in the tournament alongside South Korea. It was neck and neck fight between the two sides throughout the contest. Both India and China made many promising circle penetrations but the backline of both the sides was rock solid in the first two quarters.

Also Read | Hockey India eyes ₹10-15 crore per year from sponsorships

The 17-year-old Sunelita Toppo was brilliant with her dribbling skills and defence splitting runs from both flanks for India. Three minutes into the second quarter, China secured the first penalty corner of the match but India's second goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam made a terrific diving save to keep out Jinzhuang Tan.

In the next two minutes the Indians earned as many as four penalty corners but as has been case in the tournament so far, they failed to utilise a single with Deepika taking most of the chances. Penalty corner conversion has been a concern for India in the tournament as in the semifinal against Japan they managed 13 set pieces, but failed to find the net even once.

In the 23rd minute, it was India's turn to concede another penalty corner but the first rusher defended bravely to deny the Chinese. Minutes later, skipper Salima Tete created a fine ball for Sharmila Devi whose first time hit to the near post went wide as the deadlock continued at half-time.

Also Read | India vs Japan: Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 - Where and when to watch

India kept up the pressure on the Chinese defence and secured their fifth penalty corner with the first move after the change of ends. Deepika this time finally found the net with a reverse hit after building on from a miss-trap push. In the 42nd minute Deepika had a bright chance to increase her tally when she earned a penalty stroke for a deliberate push inside the circle.

But Chinese goalkeeper Li Ting pulled off a stunning reflex save to deny the star Indian striker. Minutes later, Ting once again came to China's rescue as she saved Sushila Chanu's shot from India's sixth penalty corner. Trailing by just a solitary goal, the Chinese employed high-press hockey thereafter and also managed to breach inside the Indian circle on a few occasions but the home team's defence didn't break.

With PTI inputs

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:20 Nov 2024, 06:58 PM IST
Business NewsSportsWomen’s Hockey Champions Trophy: India lift third title after beating Olympics silver medallist China in final

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    122.65
    03:56 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    7.15 (6.19%)

    Tata Steel share price

    139.45
    03:59 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -1.85 (-1.31%)

    UPL share price

    546.85
    03:48 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    10.35 (1.93%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.70
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    0.6 (0.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,646.50
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -100.3 (-5.74%)

    Thermax share price

    4,631.70
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -236.25 (-4.85%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,190.55
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -47.15 (-3.81%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,411.75
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -45.25 (-3.11%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mtar Technologies share price

    1,746.65
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    132.45 (8.21%)

    V-Guard Industries share price

    426.95
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    30.6 (7.72%)

    Apar Industries share price

    9,483.80
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    668.1 (7.58%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,978.00
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    321.25 (6.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,095.00760.00
      Chennai
      77,101.00760.00
      Delhi
      77,253.00760.00
      Kolkata
      77,105.00760.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.