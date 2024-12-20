Aayushi Shukla continued her hunger for wickets as the off-spinner took 4/10 against Sri Lanka on Friday to storm into the final of the inaugural women's U-19 T20 Asia Cup at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. Following her 3/9 against Bangladesh in India's previous Super Four clash, Shukla once again wrecked havoc as the Girls in Blue restricted Sri Lanka to 98/9 after captain Niki Prasad opted to bowl.

In the final, India will take on Bangladesh, who defeated Nepal by nine wickets in another Super Four clash to set a date with India. Notably, India and Bangladesh faced in the men's U-19 Asia Cup final earlier in the month with the Boys in Green lifting the title.

Such was the domination from the Indian bowlers that only two Sri Lankan batters - Sumudu Nisansala (21) and captain Manudi Nanayakkara (33) - managed double-digit scores. Parunika Sisodia, who also bowls left-arm spin, chipped in with two scalps.

The Lankan top-order fared poorly with Sanjana Kavindi (9) and Hiruni Hansika (2) staying together for a mere 12 balls. A 22-run fifth-wicket stand between Nanayakkara and Nisansala was the best for the Lankans. They raised hopes of a rival but the latter's run out punctured all their hopes.

Kamalini, Trisha's knocks helped India's cause India did not have the best of starts with opener Ishwari Asware running herself out in the third ball of the chase without bothering the scorer. Left-arm spinner Chamodi Praboda (3/16) led the Sri Lankan fightback by dismissing three Indian batters but opener G Kamalini (28) and Gongadi Trisha (32) ensured that the small run-chase was completed.

Once they departed, Mithila Vinod, batting at number seven, carried the side home with her unbeaten 17-run cameo. India overhauled the target with 31 balls to spare.