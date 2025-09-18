Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem, World Athletics Championships LIVE Streaming: Where and when to watch final

World Athletics Championships LIVE Streaming: The highly anticipated javelin final featuring India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem at the World Athletics Championships 2025 is set to draw massive viewership. Fans eager to catch the final match between Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem LIVE can watch the event through official broadcasters and online streaming platforms.

Here is when and where you can catch the Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem World Athletics Championships LIVE Streaming:

When to watch Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem final? The javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships is scheduled to begin at 3:53 PM IST. Catch Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 LIVE Updates here

Where to watch? The match is being LIVE streamed at JioHotstar. The viewers can also catch the final match on YouTube channel Star Sports Network.

While Chopra stormed into the finals after clearing the automatic qualification mark of 84.50m in his very first throw in Group A, Nadeem (85.28m) spent some anxious time before making the grade in his third and final attempt later in Group B.

According to rules, those who touch the automatic qualifying mark of 84.50m or the best 12 finishers compete in the final round to be held on Thursday.

Chopra is set to face Nadeem for the first time after the 2024 Paris Olympics, giving him a chance to avenge his second-place finish in the French capital. Nadeem had won gold in Paris with a monster throw of 92.97m, while Chopra had a best of 89.45m that night.