Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh became the youngest-ever world champion when the 18-year-old defeated reigning champion from China, Ding Liren, on Thursday at the World Chess Championship 2024, which was held in Singapore. Gukesh defeated Liren in the 14th and last game of a thrilling showdown to claim the world title.

Gukesh secured the requisite 7.5 points as against 6.5 of Liren after winning the last classical time control game of the 14-game match that seemed headed for a draw for most part.

Before Gukesh's feat on Thursday, the legendary Garry Kasparov of Russia was the youngest world chess champion when he won the title at the age of 22, dethroning Anatoly Karpov in 1985.

Gukesh had entered the match as the youngest ever challenger to the world crown after winning the Candidates tournament earlier this year. He is the second Indian after the legendary Viswanathan Anand to win the global title. Anand, a five-time world champion, had last won the crown in 2013.

Soon after the win, tears of joys flowed down Gukesh's eyes.

"I've been dreaming about this moment for 10 years! Every chess player wants to experience this. I am living my dreams. Thanks to God first of all," Gukesh said after his win. “I got emotional because I wasn't expecting to win from that position. I was going to press. But I was like let's focus on tie-breaks. But when I saw the blunder, I came to realise that I had achieved my dream,” he added.

The Indian youngster also added the contribution of his trainer Grzegorz Gajewski and Paddy Upton in the lead up to the competition. “Gayo (Grzegorz Gajewski) was my trainer for the past two years. Paddy Upton has been a huge support for me in preparation to World Chess championship, although he is not part of my team. Radosław Wojtaszek is there. Pentala Harikrishna is also there,” he added.

Complete list of youngest world chess champions D Gukesh - 18 year 8 months 14 days - December 12, 2024

Garry Kasparov - 22 years 6 months 27 days - November 9, 1985

Magnus Carlsen - 22 years 11 months 24 days - November 23, 2013

Mikhail Tal - 23 years 5 months 28 days - May 7, 1960

Anatoly Karpov - 23 years 10 months 11 days - April 3, 1975

Vladimir Kramnik - 25 years 4 months 10 days - November 4, 2000

Emanuel Lasker - 25 years 5 months 2 days - May 26, 1894 President Droupadi Murmu too congratulated Gukesh. "Heartiest congratulations to Gukesh for becoming the youngest player to win the World Chess Championship. He has done India immensely proud. His victory stamps the authority of India as a chess powerhouse.

"Well done Gukesh! On behalf of every Indian, I wish you sustained glory in the future," President Murmu posted on X.

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded Gukesh for his historic achievement. "Historic and exemplary! Congratulations to Gukesh D on his remarkable accomplishment. This is the result of his unparalleled talent, hard work and unwavering determination.