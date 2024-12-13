World Chess Championship 2024: Know how much prize money India’s D Gukesh and China’s Ding Liren win; see breakdown here

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh has become the youngest-ever world chess champion after defeating Ding Liren from China on Thursday at the World Chess Championship 2024 held in Singapore.

At 18, Gukesh has ascended to the throne as the youngest chess champion in history. He became the second Indian after Vishwanathan Anand to win the prestigious crown. He prevailed over Liren 7.5-6.5 in a mentally exhausting 14-match contest.

The official X handle of FIDE declared, “Gukesh D is the YOUNGEST WORLD CHAMPION in history!” Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders congratulated Gukesh on this remarkable achievement.

Modi called Gukesh's victory “historic and exemplary!” Taking to X, PM wrote, "Congratulations to Gukesh D on his remarkable accomplishment. This is the result of his unparalleled talent, hard work and unwavering determination. His triumph has not only etched his name in the annals of chess history but has also inspired millions of young minds to dream big and pursue excellence. My best wishes for his future endeavours."

How much prize money did D Gukesh get after winning? The total prize pool for the 2024 World Chess Championship stands at $2.5 million, roughly around ₹20.75 crore.

Citing FIDE's rules reports state that players are awarded $200,000 (about ₹1.68 crore) for each win, while the remaining prize money is equally split between the two competitors.

Gukesh won three games, Games 3, 11 and 14, and earned $600,000, approximately ₹5.04 crore.

Meanwhile, Liren won Games 1 and 2, earning him $400,000, around ₹3.36 crore.

The remaining $1.5 million was equally split between Gukesh and Ding.

With this, in total, Gukesh earned $1.35 million, around ₹11.34 crore, while Ding earned $1.15 million, around ₹9.66 crore.

‘I am just living my dream,' says Gukesh after winning world chess champion “I was dreaming this moment for last 10 years. Happy I realised this dream. I got a bit emotional because I was not expecting to win. But then I got a chance to press on. I've been dreaming about this and living this moment since I was 6 or 7. Every chess player wants to live this moment. I'm living my dream. I'd like to thank God from candidates till the championship,” said the ecstatic world champion after his win.

Indian Chess grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi on Gukesh's win Indian chess grandmasterVidit Gujrathi said Gukeh's victory would attract a lot more people to the game of chess.

While speaking to ANI, he said, “I feel this win of Gukesh is an absolutely amazing achievement, to become the youngest world champion at the age of 18. Big congratulations to him. I feel this will bring more people into this game.”