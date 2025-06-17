Subscribe

World Test Championship 2025-27: Full schedule, list of series, fixtures; know details for next WTC cycle

Each team will play six series, three at home and three away. Notably, each series has two to five Test matches.

Aachal Maniyar
Published17 Jun 2025, 08:01 PM IST
Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews (C) reacts as he receives a farewell before the start of the first day of the first Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on June 17, 2025.
The World Test Championship 2025-27 kickstarted on June 17, with the two-match series between Sri Lanka facing Bangladesh. After South Africa won the WTC 2025 final against Australia, the race to become the best Test team in the next cycle began.

Teams in WTC 2025-27 cycle

The 2025-27 cycle, the fourth edition, includes nine teams - Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and West Indies. Other teams like Afghanistan, Ireland, and Zimbabwe will play Test matches but won’t be part of this WTC.

Total matches for each team and pointing system

Each team will play six series, three at home and three away. Notably, each series has two to five Test matches. Since teams play different numbers of matches, rankings use the percentage of points won (called PCT). The top two teams will meet in the final clash of the WTC in 2027.

Number of matches

Nine teams will compete in 27 series over two years. England will play the most matches (21), followed by Australia (20) and India (18). The final is set for 2027, with the location to be announced later.

Full Schedule according to the teams

India

June–August 2025: England vs India - 5 Tests (Away)

October 2025: India vs West Indies - 2 Tests (Home)

November 2025: India vs South Africa - 2 Tests (Home)

August 2026: Sri Lanka vs India - 2 Tests (Away)

October 2026: New Zealand vs India - 2 Tests (Away)

January 2027: India vs Australia - 5 Tests (Home)

Sri Lanka

June 2025: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - 2 Tests (Home)

June 2026: West Indies vs Sri Lanka - 2 Tests (Away)

August 2026: Sri Lanka vs India - 2 Tests (Home)

November 2026: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - 2 Tests (Away)

January 2027: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka - 2 Tests (Away)

February 2027: Sri Lanka vs South Africa - 2 Tests (Home)

Bangladesh

June 2025: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - 2 Tests (Away)

March 2026: Bangladesh vs Pakistan - 2 Tests (Home)

October 2026: Bangladesh vs West Indies - 2 Tests (Home)

November 2026: South Africa vs Bangladesh - 2 Tests (Away)

February 2027: Bangladesh vs England - 2 Tests (Home)

March 2027: Australia vs Bangladesh - 2 Tests (Away)

Australia

June 2025: West Indies vs Australia - 2 Tests (Away)

November 2025–January 2026: Australia vs England - 5 Tests (Home)

September 2026: South Africa vs Australia - 3 Tests (Away)

December 2026: Australia vs New Zealand - 3 Tests (Home)

January 2027: India vs Australia - 5 Tests (Away)

March 2027: Australia vs Bangladesh - 2 Tests (Home)

West Indies

June 2025: West Indies vs Australia - 2 Tests (Home)

October 2025: India vs West Indies - 2 Tests (Away)

November 2025: New Zealand vs West Indies - 2 Tests (Away)

June 2026: West Indies vs Sri Lanka - 2 Tests (Home)

July 2026: West Indies vs Pakistan - 2 Tests (Home)

October 2026: Bangladesh vs West Indies - 2 Tests (Away)

England

June–August 2025: England vs India - 5 Tests (Home)

November 2025–January 2026: Australia vs England - 5 Tests (Away)

June 2026: England vs New Zealand - 3 Tests (Home)

August 2026: England vs Pakistan - 3 Tests (Home)

December 2026: South Africa vs England - 3 Tests (Away)

February 2027: Bangladesh vs England - 2 Tests (Away)

South Africa

October 2025: Pakistan vs South Africa - 2 Tests (Away)

November 2025: India vs South Africa - 2 Tests (Away)

September 2026: South Africa vs Australia - 3 Tests (Home)

 
