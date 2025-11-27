WPL 2026, full squads after mega auction: Complete team lists for all five franchises

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 mega auction concluded with high drama, massive bids, and finalized squads ready to battle in the upcoming season. A total of 276 players went under the hammer for just 73 available slots, making it one of the most competitive auctions yet.

Deepti Sharma stole the spotlight by becoming the most expensive buy at ₹3.2 crore after UP Warriorz successfully used their Right To Match (RTM) card. Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, welcomed back Amelia Kerr for ₹3 crore in a statement signing.

Here are the full and updated WPL squads for all five teams. Mumbai Indians Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, G. Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajana Sajeevan, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth.

Delhi Capitals Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Annabel Sutherland, Marzianne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Shree Charani, Sneh Rana, Lizelle Lee, Deeya Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandini Sharma, Lucy Hamilton, Minnu Mani.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumari, D Hemalatha.

Gujarat Giants Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh Thakur, Bharti Fulmali, Titas Sadhu, Kashee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwer, Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Yastika Bhatia, Shivani Singh, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Rajeshwari Gaykwad, Ayushi Soni.

UP Warriorz Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Kranti Goud, Asha Sobhana, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Tara Norris, Chloe Tryon, Suman Meena, G. Trisha, Pratika Rawal.

WPL 2026 mega auction: Top 5 most expensive buys Deepti Sharma – ₹ 3.2 crore (UP Warriorz, RTM) Deepti Sharma topped the list, returning to UP Warriorz through the RTM card for a record ₹3.2 crore, a staggering 540% increase from her previous salary of ₹50 lakh.

Amelia Kerr – ₹ 3 crore (Mumbai Indians, RTM) Amelia Kerr followed, with the Mumbai Indians successfully retaining the New Zealand all-rounder for ₹3 crore, tripling her earlier contract.

Shikha Pandey – ₹ 2.4 crore (UP Warriorz) UP Warriorz made another major bid and secured India’s most successful WPL bowler, Shikha Pandey, for ₹2.4 crore, rewarding her consistent performances.

Sophie Devine – ₹ 2 crore (Gujarat Giants) Sophie Devine, the first player sold at the auction, became the fourth most expensive pick at ₹2 crore, with Gujarat Giants banking on her vast T20 experience.