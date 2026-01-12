WPL 2026, RCB W Vs UP W: Royal Challengers seek winning momentum as UP Warriorz hunt first victory; toss at 7 PM

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (RCBW) face off against the UP Warriorz (UPW) in Match 5 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 today, January 12, 2026, at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

The action gets underway at 7:30 PM IST, with RCBW looking to build on their impressive opening win and maintain momentum, while UPW aim to secure their first points of the season after a narrow defeat in their opener. This clash promises high-octane T20 cricket featuring star power, explosive batting, and sharp bowling as both sides eye early dominance in the tournament.

Full Squads

UP Warriorz: Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat(w), Deandra Dottin, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud, Chloe Tryon, Charli Knott, Gongadi Trisha, Shipra Giri, Suman Meena, Simran Shaikh, Pratika Rawal.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Prema Rawat, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Pooja Vastrakar, Georgia Voll, Kumar Prathyoosha, Sayali Satghare, Gautami Naik.