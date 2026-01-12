WPL 2026, RCB W Vs UP W: Royal Challengers seek winning momentum as UP Warriorz hunt first victory; toss at 7 PM

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (RCBW) face off against the UP Warriorz (UPW) in Match 5 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 today, January 12, 2026, at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.
The action gets underway at 7:30 PM IST, with RCBW looking to build on their impressive opening win and maintain momentum, while UPW aim to secure their first points of the season after a narrow defeat in their opener. This clash promises high-octane T20 cricket featuring star power, explosive batting, and sharp bowling as both sides eye early dominance in the tournament.
UP Warriorz: Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat(w), Deandra Dottin, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud, Chloe Tryon, Charli Knott, Gongadi Trisha, Shipra Giri, Suman Meena, Simran Shaikh, Pratika Rawal.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Prema Rawat, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Pooja Vastrakar, Georgia Voll, Kumar Prathyoosha, Sayali Satghare, Gautami Naik.
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Monday (January 12). The game will be played at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The toss is set to take place at 7 PM IST.
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz WPL 2026 match will be telecast on the Star Sports network. The live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app.
Matches – 4
Match won batting first – 3
Match won batting first 2nd – 1
Average 1st Innings score – 191/6
Average 1st Innings winning score – 204/6
Innings – 28
Runs – 982
Average – 39.3
SR – 127
50s – 9
Innings – 27
Runs – 664
Average – 24.6
SR – 129
50s – 4
UP Warriorz beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in both encounters in WPL 2025. RCB will aim to bounce back against a revamped UPW squad.
UP Warriorz started their season with a narrow 10-run loss to Gujarat Giants in a high-scoring encounter. Bowling first, UPW conceded a tournament-high 207 runs (with only 4 wickets taken), as their attack struggled, only Sophie Ecclestone stood out with economical figures of 2/32. In reply, UPW showed great fighting spirit chasing the big total of 208, finishing at 197/8. Phoebe Litchfield led the charge with an explosive 78 off 40 balls (including multiple sixes), supported by handy contributions from others like Shweta Sehrawat.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women kicked off their WPL 2026 campaign with a dramatic last-ball victory over defending champions Mumbai Indians. After electing to bowl first, RCB restricted MI to 154/6, with Nadine de Klerk starring by taking 4 wickets. In the chase, however, RCB suffered a mid-innings collapse, slipping to 65/5. The new opening pair of Grace Harris and captain Smriti Mandhana provided a solid start initially, but the batting lineup felt the absence of key players like Ellyse Perry (withdrawn for personal reasons) and Pooja Vastrakar (delayed by injury). De Klerk stepped up heroically with an unbeaten 63 off 44 balls, including a stunning sequence of 6, 4, 6, 4 in the final over to snatch 18 runs needed off the last 4 balls and seal a thrilling 3-wicket win.
Probable XI: Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning (C), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Deandra Dottin, Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Shikha Pandey, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Kranti Gaud
RCB Probable XI: Smriti Mandhana (C), Georgia Voll/Linsey Smith, D Hemalatha, Grace Harris, Richa Ghosh, Nadine de Klerk, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Lauren Bell
Matches won by RCB: 3
Matches won by UPW: 3
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the fifth game of WPL 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women and UP Warriorz Women in Navi Mumbai.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.