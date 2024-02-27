WPL 2024 RCB vs GG LIVE Score Updates: The women's team of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is up against the Gujarat Giants' (GG) team in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match number 5. The WPL 2024 RCB vs GG match starts at 7:30 pm with the toss between the captains of the two teams at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Both the teams, the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Gujarat Giants, play for the vital 2 points. The match assumes significance even more for the GG women's team as they lost their first WPL 2024 match, the RCB on the other hand won their opening match by five wickets. LiveMint will be updating on every single ball and shot played at the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match. Stay tuned for WPL 2024 RCB vs GG LIVE Score Updates.
Where will the WPL 2024 RCB vs GG played today?
WPL 2024 RCB vs GG LIVE Score Updates: The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru city of Karnataka. Have you bought tickets to the RCB vs GG match? Well, that sentence should have followed “tell us about it in the comments" but I just realised there is no comment section on this page. Any way, great day for Bengaluru today!
Where can you watch the RCB vs GG WPL 2024 match?
While LiveMint will be updating LIVE on the RCB vs GG score here in this space, you can also catch the match at JioCinema.
RCB vs GG: Who will play for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants?
WPL 2024 RCB vs GG LIVE Score Updates: While Smriti Mandhana will be heading the Royal Challengers Bangalore women's team, Beth Mooney will be leading the Gujarat Giants women's team for the 5th match of the WPL 2024. Here are the predicted teams for the WPL 2024 RCB vs GG match.
RCB-W predicted XI: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (WK), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molyneux, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana
GG-W predicted XI: Beth Mooney (Captain & WK), Veda Krishnamurthy, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Kathryn Bryce, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh
When will the match begin?
WPL 2024 RCB vs GG LIVE Score Updates: The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs the Gujarat Giants (GG) match begins at 7:30 pm at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Karnataka's Bengaluru city. The match will begin with a coin toss and the play is set to begin right after. Stay with us for WPL 2024 RCB vs GG LIVE Score Updates.
