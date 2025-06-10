Subscribe

WTC Final 2025: Australia name Playing XI against South Africa; know details

Australia skipper Pat Cummins revealed the Playing XI for the team ahead of the World Test Championship final clash against South Africa.

Aachal Maniyar
Published10 Jun 2025, 08:00 PM IST
Advertisement
Australia's Pat Cummins attends a press conference at Lord's cricket ground in London, on June 10, 2025, ahead of the ICC World Test Championship cricket final match between Australia and South Africa.
Australia's Pat Cummins attends a press conference at Lord's cricket ground in London, on June 10, 2025, ahead of the ICC World Test Championship cricket final match between Australia and South Africa.(AFP)

Australia will lock horns with South Africa in the much-awaited ICC World Test Championship final. The match is set for June 11 (Wednesday) at the Lords Cricket Ground in London. Ahead of the clash, the Australian captain Pat Cummins revealed their Playing XI from the squad.

Advertisement

Marnus Labuschagne set to open

Marnus Labuschagne, previously the number 1 ranked Test batter has been promoted to open the batting for the Kangaroos along with Usman Khawaja. Captain Pat Cummins shared the reason behind this tactical change, emphasizing Labuschagne’s readiness for the role.

"With Marnus moving, we thought it’s one spot up really. It’s not too different to batting three," Cummins said. "Marnus has experience, he has done well here at Lord's and in England in general," he added.

Pace bowling trio finalized

Josh Hazlewood secured his place in the pace attack, joining forces with left-armer Mitchell Starc and captain Pat Cummins. However, Scott Boland has been edged out for the upcoming Test.

Cummins elaborated on the challenging decision to omit Scott Boland from the lineup and keeping Josh Hazlewood instead.

Advertisement
Also Read | WTC Final 2025: South Africa name Playing XI against Australia; know details

"There are some guys where you generally say you have done nothing wrong, don't change a thing, and that's Scott and he's just unfortunate to miss out," the skipper said.

"The message to Scott is there's a lot of Test matches coming up in the next couple of years, and just because you're in your mid-30s doesn't mean you're missing this Test and that's the last Test of your career. I think by having a squad of fast bowlers, hopefully, we can extend a lot of careers for an extra couple of years," Cummins added.

Cameron Green’s comeback

All-rounder Cameron Green is set to return to Test cricket after undergoing back surgery. His inclusion adds versatility to the lineup. Meanwhile, Beau Webster holds his position in the XI, contributing with both medium-pace bowling and spin options to support the attack.

Advertisement

Youngster Sam Konstas sidelined

The selectors decided to exclude 19-year-old Sam Konstas from the XI, favouring Labuschagne’s experience. Cummins acknowledged the youngster’s potential despite the disappointment.

"Realistically, he is really young, he's got a long career ahead of him and hopefully, even by not playing, we can show him their learning opportunities," Cummins expressed.

Australia Playing XI

Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Australia Full Squad

Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins(captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Matthew Kuhnemann.

 
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.
Business NewsSportsWTC Final 2025: Australia name Playing XI against South Africa; know details
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts