WTC Final 2025: Pat Cummins shatters records with his six-wicket haul against South Africa; check details

Pat Cummins, Australia captain delivered a remarkable performance against South Africa in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final at Lord’s. He claimed a six-wicket haul on the second day of the Test and dismantled the Proteas batting line-up. With his brilliant bowling, Cummins registered several milestones.

Pat Cummins in WTC final 2025 Pat Cummins picked a six-wicket haul against South Africa and finished with the figures 6/28 on the second day. He powered Australia to secure a 74-run lead in the first innings after South Africa were bundled out for 138 runs in 57.1 overs. He dismissed Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, and Kagiso Rabada in the Test. Cummins’ spell was not just match-defining but also record-breaking.

Breaking Bob Willis’ record Pat Cummins' figures of 6/28 became the best bowling performance by a captain in a Test match at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. He broke Bob Willis’ 6/101 record which was created against India in 1982. The Australian pacer single-handedly dominated the South African batting order by clinching wickets of key batters. His precision and relentless pressure after the lunch break made the Proteas struggle.

Milestone of 300 Test wickets The WTC final also marked a personal triumph for Cummins, as he became the eighth Australian to reach 300 wickets in the Test matches. Needing six wickets to achieve the milestone, he accomplished it in style by cleaning up South Africa’s tail. He dismissed Rabada and sealed the landmark. Cummins joined an elite group of Australian bowlers, including legends like Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, Nathan Lyon, and Mitchell Starc.

Leading wicket-taker in WTC 2023-25 cycle Cummins’ brilliance in the WTC final increased his tally to 78 wickets in the WTC 2023-25 cycle. With this, he became the leading wicket-taker, surpassing India’s Jasprit Bumrah's 77 wickets. His four wickets on the second day alone showcased his ability to lead Australia’s bowling attack with consistency and impact.

Topping ICC tournament finals Pat Cummins also shattered another record by becoming the leading wicket-taker in ICC tournament finals across formats. With his six wickets in the WTC final, he surpassed his Australian teammate Mitchell Starc's total of 11 wickets. His ability to deliver under pressure has made him a cornerstone of Australia’s success.

Matching Richie Benaud’s feat The 32-year-old captain also equalled Richie Benaud’s record of nine Test five-wicket hauls by a captain, placing him second only to Pakistan’s Imran Khan with 12 five-wicket hauls.