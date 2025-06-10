WTC Final 2025: South Africa name Playing XI against Australia; know details

South Africa will be geared up to take on Australia in their first ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia. The summit clash is scheduled for June 11 (Wednesday) at Lords Cricket Ground in London. Ahead of the much-awaited match, the Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma has revealed the Playing XI from the squad.

Notable batting line-up of the Playing XI Leading a balanced squad, Bavuma provides the debutant WTC finalists with versatile options across all facets of the game.

Spearheading the batting lineup is Ryan Rickelton, the highest run-scorer for South Africa in the 2023-25 WTC cycle, with Bavuma himself close behind, followed by Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs in the run-getters list.

Wiaan Mulder's batting position It is to be noted that all-rounder Wiaan Mulder has been promoted in the batting order to number 3.

“Mulder is quite young in that position. But I think having played with Mulder, having seen him and the way he has grown in the last two years within the red-ball format. It’s about giving him a lot more confidence, backing him and just allowing him to do what he does best. He has an opportunity in a pressure situation, but I think he can take comfort from the fact that the guys are backing him. We just want him to play his game,” Bavuma gave insights about the decision.

Significant inclusions in the bowling unit While Keshav Maharaj is the solitary specialist spinner in the team, the South Africa team has included three pace bowlers in the team - Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, and Lungi Ngidi.

While the Proteas squad also featured Dane Paterson, who had been in fine form during their last Test series against Pakistan, the playing XI features Ngidi instead of him. Bavuma explained the reasoning behind the decision.

"Probably one of the tougher decisions that has been made. We see what Dane Paterson did for us to the end of last season," Bavuma expressed.

“But it was more from a tactical point of view. Probably a little bit more pace from Lungi, I guess he is a bit taller as well.

"Lungi also has a better record, not taking away anything from Patto. He Ngidi has the experience, he's played here before, not that Patto hasn't.

"It was probably one of the difficult decisions we had to make," he concluded.

South Africa playing XI Temba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verrynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.