WTC Final 2025: Steve Smith registers series of milestones at Lord's; check details

Steve Smith played was brilliant with bat during the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord’s, London on Wednesday (June 11). The Australian registered a series of significant milestones on Day 1 of the Test against South Africa.

Steve Smith on Day 1 of the WTC final Steve Smith played a 66-run knock off 112 deliveries on Day 1 and helped to stabilize Australia’s innings. The star batter surpassed cricketing greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Don Bradman, and Ajinkya Rahane in various record categories.

Here’s a detailed look at Smith’s performance and the different feats achieved

Steve Smith’s fifty-plus scores in ICC Knockouts Steve Smith smashed fifty in the WTC final and registered his 7th fifty-plus score in ICC knockout matches. He surpassed Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of six. While Smith now leads Tendulkar in fifty-plus scores, he trails India’s Virat Kohli, who dominates ICC knockouts.

Most 50+ scores in ICC Knockouts Virat Kohli: 1,024 runs in 22 matches, 1 century, 9 fifties.

Steve Smith: 650 runs in 13 matches, 2 centuries, 5 fifties.

Sachin Tendulkar: 682 runs in 15 matches, 1 century, 5 fifties.

Leading run-getter Steve Smith scored 66 runs in the final and became the leading run-getter among visiting batters in Test matches at Lord’s. He surpassed Australian great Warren Bardsley to top the list. His record at the iconic venue includes three fifties and two centuries, with a career-best 215 during the 2015 Ashes.

List of top run-scorers at Lord’s among visiting batters

Steve Smith (Australia): 591 runs in 10 innings

Warren Bardsley (Australia): 575 runs in 7 innings

Garry Sobers (West Indies): 571 runs in 9 innings

Don Bradman (Australia): 551 runs in 8 innings

Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies): 512 runs in 9 innings

Leading the WTC Final run tally Steve Smith moved past India’s Ajinkya Rahane to become the leading run-scorer in WTC final history. His second fifty-plus score in WTC finals, achieved off just 74 deliveries, highlights his consistency in the format.

The top run-scorers in the WTC finals

Steve Smith (Australia): 201 runs in 3 innings

Ajinkya Rahane (India): 199 runs in 4 innings

Travis Head (Australia): 192 runs in 3 innings

Rohit Sharma (India): 122 runs in 4 innings

Virat Kohli (India): 120 runs in 4 innings

South Africa vs Australia WTC final South Africa’s decision to bowl first went in their favour as Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen, dismantled the Australian batting line-up. The Kangaroos were struggling at 67/4 in the opening session. However, Smith came to bat and anchored the innings to contribute significant runs in the total of 212.

His innings ended when part-time spinner Aiden Markram dismissed him for 66.

Most WTC final appearances Steve Smith has equaled Ricky Ponting’s record for the most ICC tournament final appearances, reaching his sixth final.

Smith’s ICC final appearances include the 2010 T20 World Cup, 2015 ODI World Cup, 2021 T20 World Cup, 2023 World Test Championship, 2023 ODI World Cup, and the ongoing 2025 WTC Final.

