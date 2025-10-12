WWE Crown Jewel 2025: Know full results as Seth Rollins beats Cody Rhodes in main event

WWE delivered a blockbuster night on Saturday (October 11) in Perth as Crown Jewel landed outside Saudi Arabia for the first time. The card featured high stakes, surprise moments, and several title changes that reshaped the landscape heading into year’s end.

Advertisement

Roman Reigns vs Bronson Reed - Street fight upset The opening bout set the tone with chaos and drama. Roman Reigns entered as the favorite, but Bronson Reed was determined to prove his mettle. The match spilled throughout the arena, with interference from Bron Breakker and The Usos. In a twist, Jey Uso accidentally speared Reigns, allowing Reed to cash in on the carnage and secure the pinfall. In a stunning result, Bronson Reed defeated Roman Reigns.

Women’s World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer defeated Tiffany Stratton In a marquee title match, Stephanie Vaquer successfully defended her Women’s World Championship against Tiffany Stratton. Vaquer remained dominant for much of the match. Stratton offered flashes of hope, but Vaquer turned the tide with a corkscrew splash and her signature “Prettiest Moonsault Ever” to lock in the win.

Advertisement

John Cena vs AJ Styles: A historic singles showdown One of the most anticipated matches on the card pitted longtime rivals John Cena and AJ Styles against each other once more. The match became a tribute to wrestling history, as Cena wove in homages, from a Skull Crushing Finale (The Miz reference), Sister Abigail, RKO chains, and more.

Styles countered with his own high-impact offense. The climax saw Cena deliver a Tombstone Piledriver, followed by the classic Attitude Adjustment, earning the pinfall. Cena defeats AJ Styles in a match that fans will remember for its heart and spectacle.

Also Read | John Cena beats AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 in epic retirement tour clash

Tag and Women’s Teams: Sky & Ripley vs Kabuki Warriors A fast-paced tag match saw Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley take on Asuka & Kairi Sane (the Kabuki Warriors). Underhand tactics and misdirection delayed the action, but when Ripley tagged in, she delivered a Riptide onto Asuka. Sky then closed it out with an Over the Moonsault. The winning team: Sky & Ripley.

Advertisement