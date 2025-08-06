WWE gets new home in United States! ESPN to stream WrestleMania, SummerSlam starting in 2026 - All you need to know

WrestleMania and SummerSlam will now be a part of ESPN's streaming service after the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) cracked a deal with the ESPN - a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company on Wednesday. As a part of the deal, WWE will produce events for the ESPN in the United States exclusively.

The other WWE premium live events which will be streamed on ESPN include Royal Rumble, Survivor Series and Money in the Bank. The agreement will run for five years like WWE's previous deal with NBSUniversal's streaming platform, Peacock.

Based on a report in TOI, WWE signed the deal with NBSUniversal's Peacock in 2021 and was till 2025. It was worth $1 billion. The new agreement with Disney's ESPN is likely to be around $1.6 billion.

The ESPN DTC service will stream all WWE PLEs annually, in their entirety, with select simulcasting on ESPN linear platforms. The agreement also allows ESPN to stream WWE's pre and post-event shows for all live events.

‘WWE’s agreement with ESPN is a pivotal’ WWE president Nick Khan called the agreement pivotal for millions of fans across the country. “WWE’s agreement with ESPN is a pivotal moment for our millions of fans across the United States: the leader in sports entertainment partnering with the biggest brand in sports media. Bringing WWE’s flagship events to ESPN’s platform is tremendously exciting. We know the sky is the limit,” he said in a statement.

“WWE has an immense, devoted and passionate fanbase that we’re excited to super-serve on our new ESPN DTC platform. This agreement, which features the most-significant WWE events of the year, bolsters our unprecedented content portfolio and helps drive our streaming future,” said ESPM chairman Jimmy Pitaro.

Earlier on the day, ESPN has also agreed to a deal with National Football League (NFL). ESPN will continue to broadcast the NFL Draft as well as obtaining new digital rights for its upcoming direct-to-consumer service. The two agreements were announced Wednesday morning.