WWE Royal Rumble 2026 live streaming: Where to watch in India and US, timings, match cards and key details

The WWE Royal Rumble 2026 marks a historic milestone as the first-ever Royal Rumble event held outside North America, taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This premium live event will kick off the exciting road to WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, delivering high-stakes action with two massive Royal Rumble matches, a championship defense, and a career-threatening showdown.

WWE Royal Rumble 2026 - Event details Date: Saturday, January 31, 2026

Location: King Abdullah Financial District (Riyadh Season Stadium), Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

2026 Royal Rumble timings United States: Main card will begin at 2:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM CT / 11:00 AM PT (pre-show at 12:00 PM ET).

India: The streaming will be approximately at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday, February 1.

Live streaming details: Where to watch In the US, Royal Rumble 2026 can be watched exclusively on the ESPN App (via ESPN Unlimited subscription or the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN bundle).

In India and many international regions (including Saudi Arabia, the UK, Australia, Canada, and more), the event will stream live on Netflix. No traditional TV broadcast is available in India.

Match card details The card features four key bouts, each carrying huge implications for the WrestleMania path:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match: 30 superstars battle for a guaranteed world title shot at WrestleMania 42.

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match: The women's winner earns the same prized WrestleMania opportunity.

Undisputed WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (c) vs Sami Zayn. McIntyre defends his recently won title against the popular underdog Zayn.

Career-threatening match: AJ Styles vs Gunther. If Styles loses, he must retire from in-ring competition, adding emotional weight to this clash.

Winners of the Rumble matches can challenge for either the Undisputed WWE Championship or World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania. This year's Royal Rumble blends tradition with fresh stakes in a groundbreaking venue.

Confirmed participants in Royal Rumble matches The men's and women's fields are stacked with top names, surprises expected to fill remaining spots.

Key participants: Men's Royal Rumble Entrants Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Gunther, Jey Uso, Rey Mysterio, Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, Bron Breakker, Brock Lesnar, Logan Paul, Bronson Reed, Austin Theory, Je’Von Evans, Oba Femi, Penta, Dragon Lee, Randy Orton, Damian Priest, and more.