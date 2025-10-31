WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025: Full guide to time, matches, key storylines, live streaming details and more

WWE’s flagship special, Saturday Night’s Main Event, is set to return for its 41st edition on November 2, 2025, with a four-title extravaganza live from Delta Center. It is set to bring together RAW and SmackDown stars in a night packed with title defenses, intense rivalries, and unforgettable moments.

The vacant World Heavyweight Championship headlines as CM Punk faces Jey Uso, while Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defends against Drew McIntyre. Additional title matches include Tiffany Stratton versus Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship and a triple-threat Intercontinental Championship bout featuring Dominik Mysterio, Penta, and Rusev.

Must-watch key matches and storylines This card features four blockbuster title bouts. Each one builds on months of drama, making it essential for WWE enthusiasts to watch it.

CM Punk vs Jey Uso: Battle for the Vacant World Heavyweight Championship “The Best in the World faces The Main Event.” That’s how WWE hypes this clash between CM Punk and Jey Uso. The World Heavyweight Title sits vacant, and both men fight for pride, legacy, and RAW’s top spot.

Punk’s return has shaken the brand, while Uso’s “Yeet” energy keeps crowds roaring. Expect technical mastery mixed with high-flying risks in a match that could redefine WWE’s future.

Cody Rhodes vs Drew McIntyre: Undisputed WWE Championship on the line Defending champion Cody Rhodes faces a vengeful Drew McIntyre. Rhodes holds the Undisputed WWE Championship, but McIntyre craves redemption after past setbacks. These two powerhouses promise a brutal, no-holds-barred war.

Tiffany Stratton vs Jade Cargill: WWE Women’s Championship showdown Tiffany Stratton defends her Women’s Title against the unstoppable Jade Cargill. Stratton’s speed and strategy meet Cargill’s raw power. This feud highlights the Women’s Division’s depth, with high stakes for both superstars.

Dominik Mysterio vs Penta vs Rusev: Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Chaos on RAW led General Manager Adam Pearce to announce a Triple Threat for the Intercontinental Championship. Champion Dominik Mysterio battles Penta’s lucha talent and Rusev’s brute force. This unpredictable matchup guarantees non-stop action.

Precise start time with global conversions The action will begin at 8:00 PM Eastern Time (ET), preceded by a 7:30 PM ET Kickoff pre-show.

Key time zones India (IST): Sunday, November 3 – 5:30 AM

UK (GMT): Sunday, November 3 – 1:00 AM

Pacific Time (PT): 5:00 PM Saturday

Australia (AEDT, Sydney): Sunday, November 3 – 11:00 AM

TV and streaming options For the fans in the United States, the options to view the event are as follows:

TV Channels: NBC (linear broadcast), USA Network (simulcast in select markets).

Live streaming: Peacock Premium.

Indian fans have multiple ways to enjoy WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025 live.

TV Channels: Tune into Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD for English commentary. Switch to Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) or Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu).

Online Streaming: Sony LIV application.