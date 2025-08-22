WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025: John Cena leads star-studded September event; check details

WWE’s newest premium live event (PLE), Wrestlepalooza, is scheduled for September 20, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. John Cena, a 16-time world champion, will headline as part of his 2025 retirement tour, which ends with his final match on December 13 at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

While no official matches have been confirmed, according to speculations, Cena will face Brock Lesnar following Lesnar's dramatic attack on him during a SummerSlam return.

Joining Cena are Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre. This powerhouse roster ensures Wrestlepalooza will deliver high-stakes action and memorable moments. With such a diverse lineup, fans can expect a mix of championship bouts, personal rivalries, and possibly some surprise returns, keeping the energy electric at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Details about the new ESPN deal Wrestlepalooza marks the beginning of a fresh partnership between WWE and ESPN, with the event airing across ESPN platforms in the US. This collaboration signals WWE’s intent to expand its reach and elevate the production quality of its pay-per-views.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the same venue that hosted this year’s Royal Rumble, will provide a fitting stage for this inaugural event. Its history of hosting major WWE spectacles ensures a top-tier atmosphere for fans in attendance and watching at home.

A tribute to ECW’s history The name Wrestlepalooza carries a nostalgic weight for longtime wrestling fans. It comes from Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW), which held four events under the same name from 1995 to 2000.

ECW folded in 2001, and WWE acquired its assets in 2003. By reviving the Wrestlepalooza name, WWE pays homage to ECW’s legacy while reimagining it for a modern audience.