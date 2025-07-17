Wyndham Clark, 2023 US Open Champion banned from Oakmont Country Club for damaging lockers; check details

Wyndham Clark, the 2023 US Open champion, has been banned from the prestigious Oakmont Country Club following an incident of property damage during this year’s US Open. Here are all the details about the incident and its consequences.

Advertisement

What was the incident? During the US Open held at Oakmont Country Club in June 2025, Wyndham Clark reportedly damaged lockers in the club’s locker room in a moment of frustration. The incident gained significant attention after images of the damaged lockers circulated on social media.

The 31-year-old golfer had an underwhelming season so far, with his best major finish this year being a tie for 46th at the Masters.

Oakmont Country Club's decision Oakmont Country Club, a revered venue in Pittsburgh and a designated anchor site for the United States Golf Association (USGA), made a decision to suspend after Clark’s behaviour.

In a letter to members, the club president, John Lynch, expressed the decision to ban Clark from the premises.

Advertisement

"Several of you have inquired about the situation involving Wyndham Clark and the steps being taken in response to his recent behavior. Following multiple discussions with the USGA and the OCC Board, a decision has been made that Mr. Clark will no longer be permitted on OCC property. This decision will remain in effect unless formally reconsidered and approved by the Board."

The letter outlined strict conditions for Clark’s potential reinstatement, including the following:

Full repayment for the damages caused.

A meaningful contribution to a charity chosen by the board.

Successful completion of counseling or anger management sessions.

"Reinstatement would be contingent upon Mr. Clark fulfilling a number of specific conditions, including full repayment for damages, a meaningful contribution to a charity of the Board's choosing, and the successful completion of counseling and/or anger management sessions.

Advertisement

"Thank you for your understanding and continued support," he concluded.

Wyndham Clark’s response and apology Wyndham Clark has publicly expressed regret for his actions. Speaking at the Travelers Championship shortly after the incident, he acknowledged his mistake, saying, “I have had a lot of highs and lows in my career, especially this year, some lows. I made a mistake that I deeply regret. I am very sorry for what happened.”

At the Genesis Scottish Open, Clark reflected further, describing the Oakmont incident as a “wake-up call.” “Yeah, I mean, I made a mistake in a moment of rage with, you know, a bad year and everything coming together,” he said.

“I live a great life and I’m not that far off from playing good golf, so I feel like I have turned a page and we’re now maybe on the right track.”

Advertisement

Also Read | PGA Tour 2026 changes spark heating debate among golfers; check details