Xabi Alonso part ways with Real Madrid following Spanish Super Cup loss to Barcelona; club announces new coach

Real Madrid have announced the shock departure of head coach Xabi Alonso just seven months into his tenure, following a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final. The club confirmed the split on Monday (January 12), describing it as a “mutual agreement.” Former Real Madrid defender and Castilla coach Alvaro Arbeloa has been swiftly appointed as his replacement.

Real Madrid Club statement In an official statement, Real Madrid expressed deep gratitude and affection for Alonso. "Xabi Alonso will always have the affection and admiration of all Madrid fans because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home," the club said.

The statement continued, "Our club thanks Alonso and his entire technical team for their work and dedication during this time, and wishes them the best of luck in this new stage of their lives."

Xabi Alonso's tenure with Real Madrid Xabi Alonso, a club legend from his playing days, took charge last summer after a hugely successful spell at Bayer Leverkusen. His exit comes amid mounting pressure after a string of mixed results. Real Madrid sit second in LaLiga, trailing leaders Barcelona by four points at the midway stage of the season. In the Champions League, they are seventh in the table, having won four and lost two of their six games so far.

The timing of the announcement, just one day after the Super Cup final loss in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, has sparked widespread surprise. Barcelona claimed a thrilling victory, with Raphinha scoring twice and Robert Lewandowski also finding the net in a high-stakes El Clasico showdown.

Alonso's brief reign saw flashes of promise but failed to deliver consistent silverware or dominance in key competitions.

Who is Alvaro Arbeloa? Arbeloa, who played alongside Xabi Alonso during their time at Real Madrid and Liverpool, steps into the hot seat with immediate effect. The former right-back has been coaching Real Madrid's B team (Castilla) since June 2025. Prior to that, Arbeloa spent his entire coaching career in the Real Madrid youth academy, starting in 2020, where he managed various age groups: the Under-14s A (winning the league in 2020-21), the Under-16s (2021-22), and notably the Juvenil A (Under-19s) squad from 2022 to 2025.

His standout achievement came with the Under-19s, leading them to a domestic treble in the 2022-23 season by securing the league title, the Copa del Rey Juvenil, and the UEFA Youth League (Champions Cup). He added another league championship with the same team in the 2024-25 campaign.

Before entering coaching, Arbeloa enjoyed a successful playing career as a versatile right-back (and occasional left-back), representing Real Madrid among other clubs.

What's next for Real Madrid? This managerial change adds fresh uncertainty as Los Blancos chase La Liga glory and push for Champions League progression. Fans will hope Arbeloa can harness the talent in the squad, including stars like Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham, to close the gap on Barcelona and revive their title ambitions.