Xavi Hernandez claims Joan Laporta blocked Lionel Messi's Barcelona return over power struggle fears; check details

Former Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has reignited controversy by alleging that president Joan Laporta personally halted Lionel Messi's planned comeback in 2023, citing fears of a damaging internal power struggle.

The accusations surfaced in Xavi's recent interview with La Vanguardia, published just days before Barcelona's crucial presidential elections on Sunday (March 15). Xavi, who backs challenger Victor Font, accused Laporta of prioritizing control over reuniting with the club's greatest player.

Details about the deal signed after the World Cup triumph Xavi Hernandez shared details about how negotiations advanced rapidly following Lionel Messi's 2022 World Cup victory with Argentina. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was keen on a return to Camp Nou.

“Leo was signed in January 2023 after winning the World Cup. We got in touch, and he told me he wanted to come back,” Xavi told La Vanguardia.

He stressed financial clearance from La Liga, removing major obstacles amid Barcelona's recovery efforts.

“We had the green light from La Liga (financially), but it was the president who threw it away..."

According to Xavi, Laporta explicitly voiced concerns about Messi's influence clashing with his authority.

“Laporta told me, word for word, that if Leo came back, he was going to wage war against him and that he couldn’t allow that. And then suddenly Leo stopped answering my calls because he’d been told that it couldn’t be done.”

Xavi described the missed opportunity as a potential "last dance" for Messi, akin to Michael Jordan's NBA farewell.

Joan Laporta dismisses claims as sour grapes Joan Laporta swiftly countered during a recent presidential debate, suggesting Xavi's remarks stem from resentment over his 2024 dismissal. He highlighted current success under Hansi Flick.

“With Xavi I saw we were going to lose, and with (current coach Hansi) Flick that we will win,” Laporta said.

“I understand that (Xavi) is hurt with the same players Flick wins.”

On Messi, Laporta insisted the player's camp withdrew due to pressure concerns.

“I sent a contract to Jorge Messi, who later came to my house and told me that ‘here there would be too much pressure’ if the forward returned.”

Timing fuels election drama Xavi's interview has intensified the Barcelona presidential race, with Laporta seeking re-election against Font. The former coach also criticized Laporta's inner circle, including advisor Alejandro Echevarria, whom he accused of wielding undue influence.

Lionel Messi, Barcelona's record scorer with 672 goals and 34 trophies, joined Inter Miami in 2023. His potential return remains a dream for many fans, now overshadowed by these revelations.

Xavi, currently jobless, expressed openness to future national team roles while enjoying family time. The fallout highlighted ongoing tensions at Barcelona as the club balances legacy, finances, and on-field progress under Hansi Flick.

