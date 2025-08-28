Xavi Simons’ London arrival sparks Tottenham-Chelsea transfer tug-of-war for RB Leipzig star; all you need to know

RB Leipzig’s star midfielder Xavi Simons has arrived in London, sparking a fierce battle between Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea. The 22-year-old Dutch international’s future hangs in the balance, with both clubs racing against the September 1, 2025, transfer deadline to secure his signature. Here is all you need to know about the ongoing battle.

Who is Xavi Simons? Xavi Simons is a versatile attacking midfielder known for his creativity, skills, and ability to influence games. Born in Amsterdam, he rose through the ranks at Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy before joining Paris Saint-Germain in 2019.

After a loan spell at PSV Eindhoven, where he won the Eredivisie title in 2022-23, Simons moved to RB Leipzig on loan, later securing a permanent deal.

He was remarkable in the previous season with 11 goals and 8 assists in 33 matches, showcasing his ability to play as a No. 10, winger, or even deeper in midfield.

Why is Xavi Simons in London? Simons’ arrival in London signals a critical moment in his career. RB Leipzig has granted him permission to miss training until further notice to negotiate with interested clubs. With his contract running until 2027, Leipzig are holding firm for a €70 million (£59m/$76m) fee, including bonuses.

The urgency of the move stems from Simons’ desire to finalize his future before the 2025-26 season begins, ensuring he can settle into a new team without missing valuable games.

Tottenham Hotspur's push Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as frontrunners in the race for Simons. The club’s star midfielder, James Maddison, suffered a long-term knee injury, leaving a gaping hole in Spurs’ attack. Manager Thomas Frank sees Simons as the ideal replacement, capable of orchestrating play from the No. 10 role or playing a significant role on the wings. Spurs have already opened talks with Simons’ agent, Ali Barat, and are prepared to meet Leipzig’s valuation. The club’s failure to land other targets like Eberechi Eze (now at Arsenal) has made Simons a top priority.

Chelsea’s shifting priorities Chelsea, initially favoured to sign Xavi Simons, have taken a step back. The Blues had agreed personal terms with the midfielder, but are now focusing on Barcelona’s Fermin Lopez as they navigate Financial Fair Play constraints.

Under manager Enzo Maresca, Chelsea are reshaping their squad, with potential exits like Nicolas Jackson and Raheem Sterling complicating their transfer strategy. Despite their interest in Simons, the club’s pursuit of other targets, including Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho, has opened the door for Tottenham to take the lead.

Impact on RB Leipzig Xavi Simons’ potential departure would be a significant blow for RB Leipzig, especially after losing striker Benjamin Sesko to Manchester United earlier. Leipzig’s ability to remain competitive in the Bundesliga and Champions League could be tested if they lose two key players in one window. However, the €70 million fee would provide funds to reinvest in the squad, softening the impact of Simons’ exit.

