Yankees acquire left-hander Ryan Weathers from Miami Marlins in four-prospect trade; check details

The New York Yankees have strengthened their starting rotation ahead of the 2026 season by acquiring left-handed pitcher Ryan Weathers from the Miami Marlins. Notably, the Yankees will send four promising prospects to Miami in exchange for the 26-year-old southpaw.

Rotation boost for the New York Yankees amid early-season injuries The New York Yankees' pitching staff faces challenges at the start of the upcoming campaign, with key arms like Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, and Clarke Schmidt sidelined due to recovery from surgeries.

Ryan Weathers will be a valuable addition to bridge the gap, providing left-handed depth behind newly signed ace Max Fried. The rotation is expected to include Cam Schlittler, Will Warren, and Luis Gil, with Ryan Yarbrough and Paul Blackburn offering further options. All three of Fried, Schlittler, and Warren come off career-high innings totals, making the Yankees eager to add reliable starters.

New York had explored other targets, including Marlins right-hander Edward Cabrera (traded to the Cubs), Brewers' Freddy Peralta, and Nationals' MacKenzie Gore, before landing Weathers.

Details about the deal In return, the Miami Marlins will receive outfielders Brendan Jones (Yankees' No. 15 prospect per MLB Pipeline), Dillon Lewis (No. 16), infielder Dylan Jasso (No. 23), and infielder Juan Matheus. This haul will give Miami a strong influx of young position-player talent, aligning with their focus on rebuilding through prospects.

Ryan Weathers' background and potential Ryan Weathers, son of former Yankees reliever David Weathers, who contributed to the 1996 World Series championship, brings intriguing upside. Drafted in the first round by the San Diego Padres in 2018, he was traded to Miami in 2023 and remains under team control for three more seasons.

Career stats show a 4.93 ERA with 235 strikeouts over 281 innings, though durability remains a concern. He has never exceeded 18 starts in a season.

Injuries limited him to just eight starts in 2025, including a left flexor strain in spring and a left lat issue later. His arsenal features a four-seam fastball, changeup, sweeper, sinker, and slider, offering swing-and-miss potential when healthy.

The Yankees' track record in player development gives optimism that they can refine Weathers' command and keep him on the mound more consistently.