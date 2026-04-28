Yankees await results of MRI on Giancarlo Stantons right calf as slugger remains on active roster

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The New York Yankees were awaiting the results of an MRI on slugger Giancarlo Stanton's right calf before the opener Monday night of their three-game series against the Texas Rangers.

Stanton wasn't in the Yankees starting lineup at Texas after missing the final two games of their series in Houston, but was still listed as an active player with no move to the injured list. He exited Friday's series opener against the Astros after experiencing calf stiffness while running the bases.

“I do expect us to have a decision one way or another tonight,” said manager Aaron Boone, adding he didn't know whether that would be before or after the game. "We'll wait to hear on that to see how he does today. Again, it’s been minor enough to kind of, where we’ve kind of continued to push this. So we’ll see what the doctor says about it and how he responds to that.”

The Yankees did recall outfielder Jasson Domínguez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before Monday's game, when the switch-hitter was the designated hitter batting sixth. They had an open spot on their 26-man roster after right-hander Luis Gil dropped to 1-2 with a 6.05 ERA in four starts and was optioned to Triple-A after Sunday's loss to the Astros.

Stanton, a five-time All-Star, is hitting .256 this season with three home runs and 14 RBIs in 24 games.

He has been plagued by injuries and hasn’t played a full season since 2018, his first with the Yankees. He has been out of the lineup due to injuries to his elbows (2025), left hamstring (2020, 2023 and 2024), left quadriceps (2021), and right ankle and left Achilles (2022).