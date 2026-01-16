Yankees in trade talks for Freddy Peralta as Cody Bellinger negotiations stall - Report

The New York Yankees are keeping busy this offseason, actively pursuing Milwaukee Brewers starter Freddy Peralta in trade discussions while contract talks with free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger show no signs of breaking through. With spring training set to begin in just over a month, the front office, led by Brian Cashman, continues to hunt for upgrades, especially in the pitching department.

Are the New York Yankees the favourites to land Freddy Peralta? According to reports, the New York Yankees have emerged as a serious suitor for right-hander Freddy Peralta. Peralta enjoyed a career year in 2025, posting a sparkling 2.70 ERA, a 17-6 record, and a personal-best 176.2 innings pitched across 33 starts. His swing-and-miss stuff remains elite, and at just $8 million for the 2026 season (final year of his deal), he represents excellent value.

The Brewers are reportedly seeking young, controllable starting pitching and prospect talent in return. Names like Luis Gil, Will Warren, or even recently acquired arms could headline any package. Other interested clubs include the Mets, Dodgers, Braves, and Giants, but recent reports suggest the Yankees have been most aggressive.

What would it take to acquire Freddy Peralta? Freddy Peralta’s one remaining year of team control and proven ace production mean Milwaukee won’t part with him cheaply. The Yankees would likely need to part with at least one high-upside starter under control, plus additional prospects to match the Brewers’ asking price. Peralta has spent his entire eight-year big-league career in Milwaukee, compiling a solid 3.59 ERA and 70-62 record while transitioning from a high-leverage reliever to a frontline starter.

Why the push for pitching while Bellinger talks drags on? At the same time, negotiations to re-sign Cody Bellinger remain stuck. The New York Yankees have tabled a five-year offer in the $155-160 million range, recently sweetening it with opt-out clauses, but Bellinger and agent Scott Boras are holding out for a seven-year commitment or better. Despite Bellinger’s excellent 2025 performance in pinstripes (.272 AVG, 29 HR, Gold Glove-caliber defense), the sides appear far apart on contract length.

This deadlock hasn’t slowed New York’s momentum elsewhere. With Gerrit Cole working back from injury, Carlos Rodon’s consistency questions, and Clarke Schmidt’s recovery timeline uncertain, adding a workhorse like Peralta would provide critical rotation stability and strikeout power.