Yashasvi Jaiswal reverses Goa move, wants to play for Mumbai in domestic cricket

Yashasvi Jaiswal has made a surprising U-turn on his domestic cricket plans. The 23-year-old has decided to stay with Mumbai, the 42-time Ranji Trophy champions instead of joining Goa, .

Notably, Jaiswal had requested No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to play for Goa in the 2025-26 season, just a month ago. The cricketer's future in Mumbai now in the hands of the MCA’s Selection Committee and Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC).

Change in decision Jaiswal’s initial plan to move to Goa was driven by the prospect of a leadership role with the Goa Cricket Association (GCA). However, on Thursday evening, he sent an email to the MCA, revealing a change of heart. “Yashasvi Jaiswal sent us an email on Thursday evening stating that he had curtailed his plans to shift his family to Goa and said, ‘Now, I intend to play for Mumbai’,” MCA secretary Abhay Hadap told Mid-Day.

Hadap also clarified that Jaiswal had not yet submitted the NOC to the GCA or the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), leaving the door open for his return to Mumbai.

MCA's response The MCA has welcomed Jaiswal’s decision, but the final call rests with its decision-making bodies. “It’s now up to Mumbai’s Selection Committee and Cricket Improvement Committee [CIC] to decide on Jaiswal’s Mumbai future,” Hadap explained. "All decisions will be made at the Apex Council meeting,” he added.

Goa’s response The GCA, meanwhile, has shown understanding toward the star Test opener decision. GCA secretary Shamba Naik Dessai attributed the move to Jaiswal’s packed international schedule, which includes India’s upcoming Test tour to England. “Considering Jaiswal’s busy schedule, he understands that he may not be available to play for Goa, and in that scenario, we would then be left with one guest player short. So, given there’s a mutual understanding between the both of us, we consider his decision,” Naik said.

