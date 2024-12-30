Yashasvi Jaiswal’s controversial dismissal: Umpire rules India batter out despite no spike on Snicko; watch viral video

Yashasvi Jaiswal was controversially given out by the third umpire on Day 5 of the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Monday. The incident took place on the final session of the match with India still needing more than 100 runs to win the game.

On the fifth ball of the 71st over bowled by Pat Cummins, the India opener tried to pull a short delivery around leg. Although through naked eyes it looked Jaiswal has nicked the ball considering the deflection the red cherry took, umpire Joel Wilson remained unmoved while the whole Australian team went up in appeal.

The Australian captain straightaway went upstairs for a review. TV replays showed, although there was a deflection, but there was no spike on Snicko. However, to everyone's surprise, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat from Bangladesh advised Wilson to reverse his decision.

While the Australian players rejoiced, Jaiswal looked unhappy as he had a word with Wilson before walking out for a brilliant 84. He had also scored 82 in the first innings. In fact, the Snicko didn't show any conclusive evidence of the ball hitting either the gloves or the bat. "I can see the ball has made contact with the gloves. Joel, you need to change your decision," was Sharfuddoula's words.

What is Snicko? Snicko is a technology which gives clear picture whether the ball has made any contact with the bat or the glove. A third umpire is bound use the snicko to reconfirm any contact which might not be seen through naked eyes.

In Jaiswal'a case, Sharfuddoula decided to go by the deflection which he saw on the screen. It must be noted that the ball might have swung while going past Jaiswal, thus showing a deflection of path.

Not only Jaiswal, KL Rahul also became a victim of technology in the first Test in Perth. The India batter was given out despite the snicko recorded a spike of the ball hitting the pad first and then bat.

Eventually, India were all out of 155, thus giving Australia a 184-run win. Australia thus lead the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 with the final match to start in Sydney from January.