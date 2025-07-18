Yegor Chinakhov requests trade from Blue Jackets due to misunderstandings with coach; says ‘I would like to…’

Yegor Chinakhov, a former first-round pick for the Columbus Blue Jackets, has officially requested a trade. He has cited misunderstandings with head coach Dean Evason as the reason behind his decision.

The 24-year-old forward’s request was confirmed by the team on Thursday, following a public statement from his agent on social media.

Yegor Chinakhov's career and injury concerns Drafted 21st overall in 2020, Yegor Chinakhov has been a part of over four NHL seasons. He has played in 175 games while missing 109 due to various injuries. Last season, a back injury sidelined him for 40 games, and even after returning on March 4, he was a healthy scratch for 12 of the final 17 games. His performance last season was modest, with seven goals, eight assists for 15 points in 30 games, and a minus-6 rating.

Chinakhov’s injury history has been a recurring theme. He has not played more than 53 games in a single season since his rookie year in 2021-22. Despite these setbacks, he has accumulated 34 goals and 37 assists in his career, with a career-high 16 goals and 13 assists in the 2023-24 season.

A recent procedure during the 4 Nations Face-Off addressed his lingering back issues, and he entered the offseason with a clean bill of health, according to Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell.

The statement by Chinakhov’s agent Yegor Chinakhov's trade request became public through a post on X by his agent, Shumi Babaev, who quoted the player directly:

“I had some misunderstandings with the coach during the season. Now I would be glad to have a trade. I would like to move to a different location. Will I return to Russia? As long as I can play in the NHL, I will keep developing here.”

Don Waddell’s response General manager Don Waddell expressed surprise at Babaev’s public approach but was unfazed by the trade request, noting prior discussions with Chinakhov’s camp.

“I am surprised (agent Shumi Babaev) went public,” Waddell told The Athletic. “But I am not surprised (about the trade request) because we have talked about it. He got back (from the back injury last season) and didn’t play well, and (Chinakhov and Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason) fell out of favour.”

“I told (Babaev), he has value. I will talk to the teams. I have talked to teams. But I’m not just going to trade him because you said to trade him,” he added.

He also dismissed any added urgency from Babaev’s public post:

“I ignore it,” Waddell said. “I will talk to teams. I will continue to talk to teams. But him (going public) isn’t going to change my thinking on it. I have to have the right value.”

Notably, Waddell expects Chinakhov, who is under contract for over $2 million, to attend training camp in two months if no trade is finalized.