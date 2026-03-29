Subscribe

Yesterday IPL 2026 match result: What happened in RCB vs SRH opening clash?

RCB vs SRH: The IPL 2026 opener has delivered a cracking start full of big hits, brilliant catches, and talking points.

Aachal Maniyar
Published29 Mar 2026, 05:00 AM IST
Advertisement
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.(HT_PRINT)
AI Quick Read

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) began their IPL 2026 title defence in style with a commanding six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Chasing 202, RCB reached 203/4 in just 15.4 overs, finishing the game with 26 balls to spare. The match featured explosive batting, sharp bowling, and some memorable fielding moments that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's innings: Top-order collapse and late resistance

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and asked SRH to bat first. New Zealand debutant Jacob Duffy made an immediate impact, ripping through the top order. He dismissed dangerous openers Abhishek Sharma for 7 and Travis Head for 11, while Nitish Kumar Reddy fell for just 1, leaving SRH reeling at 29/3 inside the powerplay.

Advertisement

Ishan Kishan, captaining SRH, fought back bravely with a quickfire 80 off 38 balls, including 8 fours and 5 sixes. He added a vital 97-run stand with Heinrich Klaasen (31). Aniket Verma provided late fireworks with 43 off 18 balls, guiding SRH to a competitive total of 201/9. Jacob Duffy claimed 3/22, while Romario Shepherd picked up 3 wickets for 54 runs.

Phil Salt's stunning catches

Phil Salt took three catches, including a stunning one-handed blinder to dismiss Ishan Kishan and a controversial boundary-line catch on Heinrich Klaasen that sparked debate. Replays suggested that the cushion didn't move as Salt completed the tumbling take near the rope. Klaasen appeared unhappy with the decision, but it was upheld, shifting momentum further in RCB’s favour.

Advertisement
Also Read | Phil Salt's sensational catches steal show in thrilling RCB vs SRH, IPL opener

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's chase: Explosive start and strong finish

RCB’s chase began aggressively. Phil Salt fell early, but Devdutt Padikkal exploded with a fiery 61 off just 26 balls. He formed a destructive 101-run partnership for the second wicket with Virat Kohli in only 45 deliveries.

Also Read | Virat Kohli smashes 64th IPL half-century in RCB vs SRH clash, fans react

Padikkal’s departure in the ninth over left RCB needing 92 off 68 balls, a straightforward task. Captain Rajat Patidar then smashed 31 off 12 balls. Kohli played with his trademark class, remaining unbeaten on 69 off 38 balls. Tim David added a quick 16 off 10 as RCB cruised home without much trouble.

This dominant win sends a clear warning from the defending champions. RCB look sharp and ready for the long campaign, while SRH must regroup and fix early vulnerabilities.

Advertisement

Post-match reactions

RCB captain Rajat Patidar said, “The way the boys played and everybody chipped in was a positive sign. First of all, it was the season opener for us, and the way everybody chipped in and did it for the team, I think that was a very positive sign for us."

SRH captain Ishan Kishan reflected on the loss, "It’s the first game, and the mistakes are acceptable for now. We’ll be a little more cautious with the bowling, areas where we need to execute, and we might be stronger from the next game."

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

Ipl
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
HomeSportsYesterday IPL 2026 match result: What happened in RCB vs SRH opening clash?
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts