Yesterday IPL 2026 match result: What happened in RCB vs SRH opening clash?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) began their IPL 2026 title defence in style with a commanding six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Chasing 202, RCB reached 203/4 in just 15.4 overs, finishing the game with 26 balls to spare. The match featured explosive batting, sharp bowling, and some memorable fielding moments that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's innings: Top-order collapse and late resistance RCB skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and asked SRH to bat first. New Zealand debutant Jacob Duffy made an immediate impact, ripping through the top order. He dismissed dangerous openers Abhishek Sharma for 7 and Travis Head for 11, while Nitish Kumar Reddy fell for just 1, leaving SRH reeling at 29/3 inside the powerplay.

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Ishan Kishan, captaining SRH, fought back bravely with a quickfire 80 off 38 balls, including 8 fours and 5 sixes. He added a vital 97-run stand with Heinrich Klaasen (31). Aniket Verma provided late fireworks with 43 off 18 balls, guiding SRH to a competitive total of 201/9. Jacob Duffy claimed 3/22, while Romario Shepherd picked up 3 wickets for 54 runs.

Phil Salt's stunning catches Phil Salt took three catches, including a stunning one-handed blinder to dismiss Ishan Kishan and a controversial boundary-line catch on Heinrich Klaasen that sparked debate. Replays suggested that the cushion didn't move as Salt completed the tumbling take near the rope. Klaasen appeared unhappy with the decision, but it was upheld, shifting momentum further in RCB’s favour.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's chase: Explosive start and strong finish RCB’s chase began aggressively. Phil Salt fell early, but Devdutt Padikkal exploded with a fiery 61 off just 26 balls. He formed a destructive 101-run partnership for the second wicket with Virat Kohli in only 45 deliveries.

Padikkal’s departure in the ninth over left RCB needing 92 off 68 balls, a straightforward task. Captain Rajat Patidar then smashed 31 off 12 balls. Kohli played with his trademark class, remaining unbeaten on 69 off 38 balls. Tim David added a quick 16 off 10 as RCB cruised home without much trouble.

This dominant win sends a clear warning from the defending champions. RCB look sharp and ready for the long campaign, while SRH must regroup and fix early vulnerabilities.

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Post-match reactions RCB captain Rajat Patidar said, “The way the boys played and everybody chipped in was a positive sign. First of all, it was the season opener for us, and the way everybody chipped in and did it for the team, I think that was a very positive sign for us."

SRH captain Ishan Kishan reflected on the loss, "It’s the first game, and the mistakes are acceptable for now. We’ll be a little more cautious with the bowling, areas where we need to execute, and we might be stronger from the next game."