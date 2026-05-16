Yesterday LSG vs CSK, IPL 2026 match result: What happened in Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings game?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) thrashed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by seven wickets with 20 balls to spare, in a high-scoring IPL 2026 clash at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The home side chased down a competitive 188-run target in just 16.4 overs, powered by a match-winning knock from Mitchell Marsh.
LSG skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl first on a slightly tacky pitch. “We are looking to bowl first. Wicket is looking a little bit tacky, so I didn’t want us to go out there and bat. We have a lot to achieve as a team,” Pant said during the toss. His decision paid off handsomely as LSG’s pacers struck early.
CSK got off to a shaky start, losing three wickets inside eight overs for just 52 runs. Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad managed 13, Sanju Samson scored 20, and Urvil Patel could only add 6. Young pacer Akash Singh was the star for LSG, picking up 3/26 and dismantling the top order.
However, Kartik Sharma stepped up with a remarkable 71 off 42 balls, including six boundaries and five sixes. He found good support from Dewald Brevis (25) and a late flourish from Shivam Dube, who remained unbeaten on 32 off 16. Prashant Veer chipped in with 13 not out. CSK posted 187/5 in 20 overs, a total that looked defendable but proved too small against LSG’s firepower.
LSG came out all guns blazing in the powerplay, racing to 86 without loss in six overs. Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis formed a strong opening stand of 135 runs in just 11.4 overs. Marsh, named Player of the Match, smashed a sensational 90 off 38 balls, laced with nine fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 236.84.
Inglis contributed a steady 36 off 32 before falling to Mukesh Choudhary. Abdul Samad added a quick 7, but it was Nicholas Pooran who sealed the deal with an unbeaten 32 off 17, smashing four sixes. Mukul Choudhary remained not out on 13. LSG reached the target comfortably, finishing at 188/3.
Akash Singh’s early breakthroughs set the tone for LSG, while Marsh’s explosive batting stole the show. CSK’s bowlers, including Spencer Johnson (1/39) and Noor Ahmad (0/21), struggled to contain the aggressive LSG openers. The defeat leaves CSK battling for playoff spots, while LSG, though out of contention earlier, ended the match on a high note at home.