Yesterday MI vs KKR, IPL 2026 match result: What happened in Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash?

In a high-scoring spectacle at the Wankhede Stadium, the Mumbai Indians (MI) chased down a daunting 221-run target with five balls to spare, defeating the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by six wickets. This victory marked MI's first season-opening win since 2012, in front of their passionate home crowd.

Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first, a decision that initially seemed risky as KKR posted a formidable 220/4 in 20 overs. However, MI's bowlers, led by Player of the Match Shardul Thakur (3/39), restricted the visitors effectively in the middle overs despite some explosive batting from KKR.

Kolkata Knight Riders' strong batting effort Ajinkya Rahane, captaining KKR, played a composed anchor role with a quick fifty off 27 balls, helping the side reach 120 in just 10 overs. Finn Allen 37 (17) provided an aggressive start in the powerplay, while Angkrish Raghuvanshi 51 (29) and Rinku Singh 33 (21) added crucial momentum in the death overs. KKR's innings featured 10 sixes and maintained a brisk scoring rate throughout.

Despite the big total, MI's bowling unit showed discipline. Shardul Thakur's three wickets proved decisive, earning him the well-deserved Player of the Match award for his impactful spell. The pitch at Wankhede lived up to its reputation as a batting paradise, setting the stage for an exciting chase.

Mumbai Indians' remarkable chase led by Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton Mumbai Indians responded with intent from the very first over. Rohit Sharma blasted his way to 67 off 34 balls, setting a fiery tone alongside Ryan Rickelton, who smashed 81 off 43 deliveries in a match-defining opening stand. Their aggressive approach kept the required run rate under control even as the asking rate climbed.

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Suryakumar Yadav 16 (8) and Tilak Varma 20 (14) provided stability in the middle phase, while Hardik Pandya (18 off 11) and Naman Dhir (5 off 2) finished the job in style. The winning moment came in the 19.1 over when Naman Dhir smashed a boundary off Anukul Roy, triggering wild celebrations in the MI dugout.

Impact on the points table This result gives the Mumbai Indians a strong start to IPL 2026 with a net run rate boost of +0.687, placing them comfortably in the early standings behind RCB with an NRR of +2.907. For KKR, the loss highlights areas to improve in death bowling and finishing close chases.

Post-match reactions MI captain Hardik Pandya said, “Every time we have come, we have wanted to win and start the season with a high. Very glad, the whole group is very glad that we were finally able to do it. (On chasing big targets) Yes, I feel the modern cricket, plus at the same point of time, we have seen what this wicket plays like. The kind of powerplay they had, we knew that the wicket is good. So as a bowling group, a lot of credit to the bowlers. They pulled it really back, not letting them fly with 250s, 240s, because I feel in T20 cricket, those are difficult to chase. But 220 is always gettable if you have a good start. And I think the top two batters, Ro and Rickelton were outstanding.”