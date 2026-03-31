Yesterday RR vs CSK, IPL 2026 match result: What happened in Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings clash?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) kicked off their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign in style with a commanding eight-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the third match of the season at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Chasing a modest 128, RR cruised to the target in just 12.1 overs, powered by a remarkable start from young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and strong finishing by Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Riyan Parag.

CSK struggle with the bat as RR bowlers dominate Riyan Parag won the toss and elected to bowl first, a decision that paid rich dividends. Chennai Super Kings, missing star player MS Dhoni due to a calf injury, were bundled out for just 127 in 19.4 overs. The CSK batting lineup failed to build momentum on a pitch that offered early assistance to the pacers.

Advertisement

Nandre Burger (26/2) was the standout performer for RR, picking up key wickets and earning the Player of the Match award for his disciplined spell. Every RR bowler contributed, sharing the wickets evenly and restricting CSK to a below-par total. Jamie Overton top-scored for CSK with a fighting 43 off 36 balls, but it wasn't enough to set a challenging platform.

The collapse highlighted CSK's early-season batting woes, with regular wickets tumbling in the powerplay and middle overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad and other top-order batters could not convert starts, leaving the lower order to battle in vain.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's explosive fifty powers RR's chase Rajasthan Royals openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi provided a fiery start, with the latter particularly aggressive. Sooryavanshi smashed a breathtaking 52 off just 17 balls, reaching his fifty in a mere 15 deliveries. His brilliant knock included 4 fours and 5 sixes.

Advertisement

Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reveals skipping birthday cake-cutting ahead of RR vs CSK

Though Sooryavanshi departed soon after for 52, Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 38 off 36 balls, guiding the innings calmly. Captain Riyan Parag chipped in with 14 off 11 as RR sealed the win with 47 balls to spare. The young duo's aggressive approach set the tone, making light work of the target.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma smashes fastest fifty of his IPL career in MI vs KKR clash

Looking ahead This result sends a strong message from Rajasthan Royals, who looked sharp in all departments under new leadership. The win boosts their confidence as they aim for a deep run in IPL 2026. For Chennai Super Kings, the defeat highlights areas for improvement, especially in batting depth.

Post-match reactions RR captain Riyan Parag said, “ I got lucky with the toss, but I think the way we executed it, we had like a couple of days' practice, I think, before CSK arrived, and it was a red-soil wicket, but then it was a lot of rain as well, so we knew the moisture was going to play a part. And yeah, I think everyone executed plans really nicely.”

Advertisement

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad said, "I felt the conditions at the start were really tough, especially when facing Jofra and Burger. They bowled brilliant lengths and even after that, to a medium-pacer it was slightly tough. You could see even the spinners were getting some assistance as well. Yes, we would have been better in batting, we would have taken the game deep, showed some batsmanship, maybe take the game till 150-160. But, nowadays, you never know what's a good score, so you just have to keep going. So I think it just one of those days where the wicket was slightly on the tougher side. So not frustrated at all. (Do you reassess as a group?) You just put it behind and move on. We've got a game in another three days. Make sure that everyone is in a good headspace."

Advertisement