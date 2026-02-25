Yesterday T20 World Cup 2026 match result: What happened in England vs Pakistan, Super 8 game?

England defeated Pakistan by 2 wickets in a nail-biting encounter Super 8 clash at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 on Tuesday (February 24) at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. This victory propelled England, led by captain Harry Brook, to become the first team to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

Pakistan's battling total Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first, aiming to post a competitive score on a tricky surface. Openers Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan aimed to provide a steady start, but England struck early in the third over when Jofra Archer dismissed Ayub. Babar Azam contributed 25, while Fakhar Zaman added another 25. The innings relied heavily on Farhan's composed 63 off 45 balls, featuring seven fours and two sixes.

England's bowlers kept the pressure on, restricting momentum. Liam Dawson was the standout with 3/24, while Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, and Adil Rashid chipped in with wickets. A late flourish from Shadab Khan helped Pakistan reach 164/9 in their 20 overs, a total that looked defendable but left room for a strong chase.

Harry Brook's masterclass seals the deal Chasing 165, England faced early trouble as Shaheen Shah Afridi ripped through the top order with four wickets for 58 runs. The side slumped, needing a rescue act. Step forward, Captain Harry Brook, who delivered a captain's knock of pure class, 100 off just 51 balls, packed with 10 fours and four sixes.

Brook's innings combined composure, power, and impeccable timing, steadying the ship after early setbacks. Contributions from Will Jacks (28 off 23 balls) and others supported him, but it was Brook's brilliance that turned the game. England chased the target in 19.1 overs, finishing at 166/8. Jofra Archer hit the winning boundary off Salman Mirza in the final moments.

This result boosts England's campaign significantly, marking their fifth straight semi-final appearance in the T20 World Cup. Pakistan's semi-final hopes now hang by a thread, needing strong results in the remaining games.

Harry Brook after the match “Baz was the mastermind behind promoting me to No. 3 this morning. He said, ‘Pakistan’s your team’ and I was like, let’s do it. Thankfully it came off and gave us a decent start, but the main thing is we got over the line and made the semis. It got nervy at the end, I even joked with Baz about another Oval situation, but we held on.”

