Yesterday T20 World Cup 2026 match result: What happened in India vs England semi-final clash?

India edged out England by 7 runs in the second semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 on Thursday (March 5). The thrilling high-scoring clash at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium delivered non-stop entertainment with a staggering 499 runs and 34 sixes, as both teams traded blows in a nail-biting contest. India now advance to the final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad, chasing a historic third T20 World Cup title.

India post record knock in the semi-final England captain Harry Brook won the toss and elected to field first, hoping to exploit early conditions. However, India's batting lineup exploded in a dominant display. Sanju Samson stole the show with a remarkable 89 off just 42 balls, anchoring the innings after being dropped by Harry Brook at 15 runs in the 3rd over. Shivam Dube's explosive 43 off 25 balls and lower-order contributions from Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma added crucial momentum. India finished at 253/7 in their 20 overs, the highest total ever in a T20 World Cup semi-final. Will Jacks was England's pick of the bowlers with 2/40.

Axar Patel's electric fielding display Axar Patel emerged as a fielding hero, turning the game with two outstanding efforts. Early in England's chase, he sprinted back from extra cover and dove full-length to take a stunning overhead catch to dismiss captain Harry Brook for 7 off Jasprit Bumrah, a moment that swung momentum India's way.

Later, in the 14th over, Axar produced magic again at deep cover. He charged in, plucked a slicing shot from Will Jacks on the boundary edge while off-balance, and cleverly tossed the ball to Shivam Dube before tumbling over the rope. The relay catch ended Jacks' dangerous 35 and broke a 77-run stand, keeping India's nerves intact.

Jacob Bethell's heroic century ends in run-out heartbreak England's chase was powered by young sensation Jacob Bethell's maiden T20 World Cup century, a breathtaking 105 off 48 balls (8 fours, 7 sixes). He kept England alive with fearless hitting, reaching his ton with a six off Hardik Pandya. However, drama struck in the final over, bowled by Shivam Dube. Bethell pushed for a risky second run after a straight drive but was brilliantly run out by a sharp relay from Hardik Pandya at long-off to wicketkeeper Sanju Samson. The dismissal at 225/6 left England needing 29 off the last 5 balls, ultimately sealing their fate despite late fireworks from Jofra Archer.

The game lived up to the hype of a much-awaited T20 World Cup semi-final between these arch-rivals. Sanju Samson was named Player of the Match for his match-defining knock.

Looking ahead to the final India's victory sets up a blockbuster final against New Zealand, who advanced from the first semi-final. The Black Caps registered an easy win over South Africa by 9 wickets to seal their berth in the summit clash.

With home advantage and momentum, the Men in Blue will aim to defend their crown and etch their name in history once more.

