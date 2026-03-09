Yesterday T20 World Cup 2026 match result: What happened in India vs New Zealand final clash?

In a one-sided spectacle at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8, 2026, India thrashed New Zealand by 96 runs in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final. The hosts lifted their third T20 World Cup trophy, becoming the first team to defend the title, win it on home soil, and claim a record three crowns overall.

Indian openers start on a high note New Zealand won the toss and elected to field, a decision they quickly regretted. India's explosive batting lineup fired on all cylinders, posting a massive 255/5 in their 20 overs, the highest total in a T20 World Cup final.

Opener Abhishek Sharma set the tone with a brilliant 52 off just 21 balls, including the fastest fifty (18 balls) of the tournament. Ishan Kishan chipped in with a quick 54 off 25 deliveries, while Sanju Samson stole the show with a masterful 89 off 46 balls.

Ahmedabad: India's Abhishek Sharma, left, celebrates with teammate Sanju Samson after scoring a half century during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Sunday, March 8, 2026.

Shivam Dube added a crucial 26 off 8 balls as India raced to a formidable total of 255/5 in 20 overs. James Neesham was New Zealand's best bowler with 3/46, but the attack struggled to contain the onslaught.

Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel star with the ball as New Zealand collapse Chasing 256, New Zealand never got going. Tim Seifert offered resistance with a fighting 52 off 26 balls, and Mitchell Santner contributed 43 (35 balls), but the rest of the lineup crumbled under pressure.

Jasprit Bumrah was unplayable, claiming 4/15, including a spell that left the Kiwis reeling. Axar Patel provided excellent support with 3/27, as New Zealand were bundled out for 159 in 19 overs.

The final wicket fell when Abhishek Sharma bowled to Jacob Duffy, who was caught at long-on by Tilak Varma. As the catch was taken, celebrations erupted.

Player of the match and player of the series awards Jasprit Bumrah earned Player of the Match for his match-winning spell, while Sanju Samson was named Player of the Series for his consistent performances throughout the campaign.

Historic achievement for Indian cricket This victory marked a golden chapter in Indian cricket. Suryakumar Yadav's side delivered a perfect all-round performance in front of a roaring 86,000-strong crowd.

India's dominance in T20 cricket continues, proving they are the team to beat across formats and conditions. For New Zealand, the wait for a maiden T20 World Cup title goes on, despite their fighting spirit in reaching the final.