Yesterday T20 World Cup 2026 match result: What happened in India vs Pakistan match?

India crushed Pakistan by 61 runs in a dominant display at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday (February 15), securing their spot in the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Ishan Kishan's explosive 77 off 40 balls powered India to 175/7, while the bowlers then dismantled Pakistan for 114. This victory extended India's unbeaten record against Pakistan in T20 World Cups to 8-1.

Ishan Kishan’s explosive knock sets up a big total Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first on a spin-friendly pitch. India lost Abhishek Sharma early for a duck, but Ishan Kishan took charge with fearless hitting. His 77 included powerful strokes that put pressure on the Pakistan attack. Suryakumar Yadav contributed 32, Shivam Dube added 27, and Tilak Varma scored 25 as India reached 175/7. Saim Ayub was Pakistan's best bowler with 3/25, but the total proved challenging.

Indian bowlers dominate as Pakistan collapse Chasing 176, Pakistan's batting unravelled quickly. Hardik Pandya struck in his first over with a wicket-maiden, removing Sahibzada Farhan. Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy each claimed two wickets, while Axar Patel also chipped in with two. Usman Khan fought with 44, and Shaheen Shah Afridi remained unbeaten on 23, but Pakistan got bundled out for 114 in 18 overs.

West Indies seal Super 8 berth with easy win over Nepal In the morning match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, West Indies thrashed Nepal by 9 wickets to become the first team to qualify for the Super 8s from Group C. Nepal managed only 133/8 after early losses, with Jason Holder's disciplined bowling earning him Player of the Match. West Indies chased 134 in just 15.2 overs, losing one wicket, continuing their unbeaten run.

USA keep hopes alive with victory over Namibia The afternoon game at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, saw USA defeat Namibia by 31 runs to stay in contention for the Super 8. USA posted 199/4, powered by half-centuries from captain Monank Patel and Sanjay Krishnamurthi (Player of the Match). Namibia replied with 168/6, falling short despite efforts from their middle order. This result keeps USA's campaign alive while eliminating Namibia.