Yesterday T20 World Cup 2026 match result: What happened in India vs West Indies, Super 8 game?

In the high-stakes Super 8 clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, India delivered a thrilling performance to edge past West Indies and secure their spot in the semi-finals. The match, played on Sunday (March 1) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, turned into a virtual quarter-final with both teams vying for the last semi-final berth.

West Indies set a challenging target West Indies, batting first after India won the toss and opted to field, posted a competitive 195/4 in their 20 overs. Roston Chase top-scored with a brisk 40 off 25 balls, while Jason Holder remained unbeaten on 37. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming 2 wickets for 36 runs in a disciplined spell.

Despite some fielding lapses from India, including misfields and dropped catches, the West Indies innings never quite exploded into the 200-plus territory many expected from their explosive lineup.

Sanju Samson's masterclass seals record chase India's chase was electrifying, finishing at 199/5 in 19.2 overs for a five-wicket victory with four balls to spare. This marked India's highest successful run chase in T20 World Cup history and a record at Eden Gardens. The hero of the night was Sanju Samson, who played an unbeaten knock of 97 off 50 balls, smashing 12 fours and 4 sixes. His composed yet aggressive innings under pressure kept India ahead throughout.

Sanju Samson received strong support from the middle order, though wickets fell at regular intervals. Jason Holder and Shamar Joseph picked up two wickets each for West Indies, but they couldn't stem the flow of runs. As India crossed the line, the Kolkata crowd erupted in celebration.

Post-match, Samson was named Player of the Match. India cruised into the semi-finals with a win, where they will face England in a blockbuster clash at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on March 5.

South Africa cruised past Zimbabwe in the other Super 8 action In the day's other Super 8 match (Group 1), South Africa continued their unbeaten run with a convincing five-wicket win over Zimbabwe. Chasing 154, South Africa reached the target in 17.5 overs, strengthening their position at the top of the group. This result had already set the stage for the high-pressure India-West Indies encounter later in the evening.

Also Read | ZIM vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Dewald Brevis powers SA to win