Yesterday T20 World Cup 2026 match result: What happened in New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Super 8 game?

In a high-stakes Super 8 encounter at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday (February 25), New Zealand delivered a commanding all-round performance to defeat co-hosts Sri Lanka by 61 runs. This result eliminated Sri Lanka from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 contention while boosting New Zealand's hopes of reaching the semifinals.

What happened in the first innings of the match? Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to field first, hoping to exploit home conditions. New Zealand's innings started steadily but hit turbulence midway. They slumped to 84/6, with Maheesh Theekshana (3/30) and Dushmantha Chameera (3/38) applying pressure through tight bowling.

The turning point came from a seventh-wicket partnership. Captain Mitchell Santner smashed a quickfire 47 off 26 balls, featuring four sixes and two fours. Cole McConchie remained unbeaten on 31 off 23 deliveries, hitting three fours and two sixes. Their 84-run stand off 47 balls lifted New Zealand to a competitive 168/7 in 20 overs. Rachin Ravindra contributed 32 earlier in the innings.

Rachin Ravindra's spin masterclass dismantles Sri Lanka's chase Chasing 169, Sri Lanka's reply crumbled under pressure. Matt Henry struck early with figures of 2/3 in the powerplay, removing openers cheaply. Rachin Ravindra then took center stage with his left-arm spin, claiming a career-best 4/27.

Sri Lanka lost wickets in clusters, slumping to 107/8 by the end. Kamindu Mendis top-scored with 31, while Dunith Wellalage added 29, but no one could build momentum against New Zealand's disciplined attack.

The defeat means Sri Lanka exit the tournament, while New Zealand keep their semi-final dreams alive. This win positions them strongly in Group 2, with upcoming fixtures now crucial.

Mitchell Santner's reaction after the match Post-match, Mitchell Santner praised the fightback, "From 84/6, we showed real character. The lower order stepped up, and our bowlers executed perfectly."

POTM Rachin Ravindra after the game Rachin Ravindra, named Player of the Match, said, "It was a team effort. Happy to contribute with bat and ball in such an important game."

New Zealand's next challenge comes against England on February 27, where a victory could seal their knockout spot.

T20 World Cup, Super 8: Group 2 Points table after NZ vs SL match England (Q): Played: 2, Won: 2, Loss: 0, NR: 0, Points: 4, NRR: +1.491,

New Zealand: Played: 2, Won: 1, Loss: 0, NR: 1, Points: 3, NRR: +3.050,

Pakistan: Played: 2, Won: 0, Loss: 1, NR: 1, Points: 1, NRR: -0.461,