Yesterday T20 World Cup 2026 match results: What happened in Australia vs Zimbabwe & USA vs Netherlands games?

The T20 World Cup 2026 witnessed two massive results on February 13 as underdogs rose to the occasion in thrilling Group stage clashes. Zimbabwe delivered a stunning upset by defeating Australia by 23 runs in Colombo, while the USA crushed the Netherlands by 93 runs in Chennai to clinch the first win of their campaign.

Australia vs Zimbabwe: Match report

Zimbabwe's power-hitting sets the tone Zimbabwe elected to bat first after Australia won the toss at the R. Premadasa Stadium. They crafted a strong 169/2 in their allotted 20 overs. Brian Bennett played a match-defining unbeaten knock of 64 off 56 balls, blending solid defense with timely aggression to steady the innings on a surface that offered some grip for bowlers.

The middle order provided good support, ensuring no major collapses and building momentum toward the death overs. Zimbabwe's total looked competitive, especially given the dew factor expected in the chase.

Australia's chase crumbles under pressure Australia's reply started disastrously as they lost early wickets, slumping to 29/4 in the powerplay. Matthew Renshaw offered resistance with a gritty 65, but the rest of the lineup failed to click against Zimbabwe's varied attack.

Blessing Muzarabani was the wrecker-in-chief, claiming career-best figures of 4/17 with clever variations and accurate yorkers. Brad Evans supported brilliantly with 3/23, dismantling the middle order. Australia folded for 146 in 19.3 overs, handing Zimbabwe a famous 23-run victory.

This win marks a historic moment for Zimbabwe, their first over Australia in the T20 World Cups since 2007, boosting their Group B standing significantly.

Netherlands vs USA: Match report

USA's explosive batting display In the Group A encounter at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, the Netherlands won the toss and opted to field. USA capitalized with a powerful 196/6. Saiteja Mukkamalla anchored the innings with a fluent 79, while Shubham Ranjane provided a late blitz with an unbeaten 48 off just 24 balls. Bas de Leede picked up 3/37 for the Dutch, but the USA's aggressive approach kept the scoreboard ticking.

The Dutch collapse hands the USA comfortable win The Netherlands chase never gained traction. Harmeet Singh spun a web with 4/21, breaking partnerships early, while Shadley van Schalkwyk chipped in with crucial wickets. The Dutch were bowled out for 103 in 15.5 overs, suffering a heavy 93-run defeat.

This dominant performance revives the USA's hopes in the tournament and showcases their rapid progress in international T20 cricket.

Group Standings shake-up Yesterday's outcomes have reshuffled Group B and Group A dynamics, with Zimbabwe emerging as a genuine contender and the USA gaining vital momentum. As the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 continues across India and Sri Lanka, fans can look forward to more high-stakes battles and potential surprises in the days ahead.