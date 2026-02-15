Yesterday T20 World Cup 2026 match results: What happened in Scotland vs England & New Zealand vs South Africa games?

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 delivered another thrilling day of action on February 14, as England navigated a tense chase against Scotland while South Africa showcased their firepower to overpower New Zealand. These Group C and Group D encounters, held in Kolkata and Ahmedabad respectively, added fresh twists to the race for Super 8 qualification amid high-stakes group battles.

England vs Scotland highlights: Banton's unbeaten 63 steers tense five-wicket win England overcame early jitters to chase down 153 with five wickets and 10 balls remaining against Scotland at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Scotland, opting to bat first after losing the toss, recovered from a shaky 42/3 to reach 152 all out in 19.4 overs. Richie Berrington anchored the innings with a fighting 49, forming a crucial 71-run stand with Tom Bruce (24) for the fourth wicket.

Adil Rashid turned the tide for England with figures of 3/36, dismantling the middle order. The chase proved more nervous than expected, with top-order collapses leaving England vulnerable. However, Tom Banton delivered a match-winning, unbeaten 63 off 41 balls. Partnerships with Jacob Bethell (32) and Sam Curran (28) steadied the ship, guiding England home at 155/5 in 18.2 overs. Banton was named Player of the Match for his composed effort.

This win lifted England in the Group C standings, boosting their Super 8 prospects after mixed results earlier.

South Africa vs New Zealand highlights: Markram and Jansen star in seven-wicket win In a commanding Group D showdown at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, South Africa defeated New Zealand by seven wickets with 17 balls to spare. New Zealand, asked to bat first after losing the toss, posted 175/7. Mark Chapman top-scored with a quick 48 off 26 balls, backed by Finn Allen (31) and Daryl Mitchell (32). Marco Jansen wreaked havoc with 4/40, curbing New Zealand's momentum.

South Africa's reply was lethal. Captain Aiden Markram blazed an unbeaten 86 off 44 balls, racing to a 19-ball fifty in a dominant display. Jansen contributed handy runs lower down, while David Miller finished in style with a massive six off the first ball of the 18th over. South Africa reached 178/3 in 17.1 overs, maintaining their unbeaten run.