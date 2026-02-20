Yesterday T20 World Cup 2026 match results: What happened in Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe & Afghanistan vs Canada games?

The T20 World Cup 2026 group stage on Thursday (February 19) brought thrills, upsets, and dominant displays across India and Sri Lanka venues. The West Indies remained undefeated, Zimbabwe pulled off a massive shock against co-hosts Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan concluded their campaign on a high note.

West Indies maintain unbeaten run West Indies continued their flawless group-stage campaign with a strong 42-run win over Italy at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Asked to bat first after losing the toss, the Caribbean side built a competitive total of 165/6 in their 20 overs. Key contribution came from opener Shai Hope, who smashed 75 off 46 balls.

In the chase, Italy never found momentum and were bundled out for 123 in 18 overs. West Indies' bowling attack shone, led by Shamar Joseph and Matthew Forde, who scalped 4 and 3 wickets, respectively.

This all-round display solidified West Indies' position at the top of their group and boosted their momentum heading into the Super Eight phase.

Zimbabwe pull off stunning upset over Sri Lanka in Colombo Zimbabwe delivered one of the tournament's biggest surprises by defeating co-hosts Sri Lanka by six wickets in a tense chase at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Sri Lanka elected to bat and reached 178/7, powered by opener Pathum Nissanka's fluent 62 at the top.

Zimbabwe's reply was anchored brilliantly by opener Brian Bennett, who remained unbeaten on 63, showcasing calm and smart shot selection throughout. Captain Sikandar Raza played a match-winning cameo of 45 off 26 balls, while Ryan Burl and Tadiwanashe Marumani provided key support.

Earlier, bowlers Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, and Graeme Cremer each claimed two wickets to restrict Sri Lanka effectively. Sikandar Raza earned Player of the Match for his all-round impact, helping Zimbabwe top Group B and advance with confidence.

Also Read | AFG vs CAN T20 World Cup Highlights: Afghanistan end their campaign with win

Afghanistan sign off with a commanding win over Canada in Chennai Afghanistan capped their group-stage journey with an authoritative 82-run victory against Canada at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Batting first, Afghanistan exploded to 200/4 in 20 overs, led by Ibrahim Zadran's magnificent unbeaten 95 off 56 balls, the highest individual score by an Afghan player in Men's T20 World Cup history. His fluent knock, packed with seven fours and five sixes, set the platform alongside support from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sediqullah Atal.