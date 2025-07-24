Hulk Hogan passes away at 71, fans flood social media with heartfelt messages: ‘Yet another legend lost’

The wrestling world is in mourning following the death of Terry Gene Bollea, better known as Hulk Hogan, at the age of 71. The iconic WWE legend passed away on Thursday (July 24), leaving behind a legacy that transformed professional wrestling into a global phenomenon.

Fans across the world have taken to social media to share heartfelt messages.

A tragic loss Medics were dispatched to Hogan’s Clearwater, Florida, home early Thursday morning after reports of a cardiac arrest. “We’re told a slew of police cars and EMTs were parked outside Hogan’s home ... and the icon was carried on a stretcher and into an ambulance,” TMZ reported.

Earlier reports Just weeks prior, rumours had spread about Hogan’s health, with some claiming he was on his “deathbed.” His wife, Sky, had recently denied reports that he was in a coma, stating his heart was “strong” as he recovered from surgeries, including a neck procedure in May. These updates had given fans hope, making his sudden passing even more shocking.

Fans pay tribute As news of Hulk Hogan’s passing spread, fans flooded social media with tributes. One wrote, “He made our childhoods memorable.” Another shared, “Hulk Hogan was a once-in-a-generation, larger-than-life icon of American entertainment.” These messages, like "Yet another legend lost..." reflect the profound impact Hogan had on generations of fans.

WWE's tribute “WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s,” posted on their social media handle.

“WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans,” the post added.

Hulk Hogan's wrestling career Hulk Hogan’s impact on professional wrestling is undeniable. Born in Augusta, Georgia, in 1953, Hogan began his wrestling career in 1977 and rose to fame after joining the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE) in 1979.

His larger-than-life persona, complete with his signature bandana, yellow trunks, and catchphrase, “Whatcha gonna do when Hulkamania runs wild on you?” captivated audiences.

Hogan won the WWF Heavyweight Championship six times and became a cultural icon, starring in films like Rocky III and No Holds Barred. His influence paved the way for future wrestling superstars like Dwayne Johnson and John Cena.