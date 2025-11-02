Yoervis Medina, former Mariners and Cubs pitcher passes away at 37 in tragic accident

Yoervis Medina, a relief pitcher who represented the Seattle Mariners and Chicago Cubs, has passed away at the young age of 37. The baseball community is reeling from the loss of this Venezuelan talent, whose career inspired many despite its brevity.

Details about the tragic accident The heartbreaking event occurred on the night of Friday, October 30, near the Via Veneto Shopping Center in Carabobo, Venezuela. Local media outlet Radio America reported that authorities received a distress call about a traffic incident. A preliminary investigation revealed Yoervis Medina suffered a massive heart attack while driving, losing control and colliding with parked vehicles.

Emergency teams rushed to the scene but confirmed the former pitcher had no vital signs upon arrival. This tragic sequence of events has devastated his family, friends, and fans back in Venezuela.

Yoervis Medina's career Yoervis Medina's path to the pros started in 2005 when he inked his first contract as an amateur free agent with the Seattle Mariners. Leaving his homeland, he crossed borders for opportunity, landing with the Everett AquaSox in 2010 for his U.S. debut season.

His perseverance paid off in mid-2013 with a call-up to Seattle. As a key bullpen piece, Medina excelled in 141 relief appearances over three years, boasting a sharp 2.82 ERA. He fanned 140 batters in 137 innings.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Mariners pitcher Yoervis Medina,” the Mariners stated on social media October 31. “We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends.”

Short stints and unwavering passion In 2015, Medina was traded to the Chicago Cubs, where he appeared in five games with a 7.00 ERA amid tough transitions. He later joined the Philadelphia Phillies on a minor league deal in 2016, pitching three times before release.

Refusing to hang up his cleats, Medina thrived in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League for several seasons. His global love for the sport took him to Italy in 2023, suiting up for Tecnograniti Senago.

Baseball world mourns Yoervis Medina's death Confirmation came swiftly from his early affiliate. “Sad news coming out of Venezuela, former AquaSox pitcher Yoervis Medina (2010) has passed away at the age of 37,” the Everett AquaSox posted on X. “He pitched in the Major Leagues between 2013 and 2015. RIP.”

Tributes highlight Medina's character, humble off the field, fierce on it. His journey from Venezuela to MLB motivated countless young players chasing similar paths. Yoervis Medina passes away, leaving a legacy of determination.