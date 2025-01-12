Yograj Singh reveals why Arjun Tendulkar stopped training under him after IPL entry, says ‘people are very afraid of…’

Yograj Singh revealed that Arjun Tendulkar stopped training under him because people feared that Sachin Tendulkar's son's name with stick with him early in his career. Known to be one of the most straight-forward voices in Indian cricket, Yograj, father of legendary Yuvraj Singh, grabbed headlines in the past for controversial remarks.

Yograj is known for his rigorous trainings and also runs a cricket academy in Chandigarh. Arjun came to Yograj on Sachin and Yuvraj's request in 2022, just before the Ranji Trophy season. The youngster trained for 12 days under Yograj, smashed a century on his first-class debut for Goa, landed an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract.

Since then Arjun never came back to Yograj. But what transpired between the two? According to Yograj, it was the fear of Arjun's name getting associated with me.

“Sachin's son. he comes here for 12 days and scores a hundred,” Yograj said on 'Unfiltered by Samdish'. “When he scored a hundred on debut and the returned to IPL, people feared that his (Arjun) name will stick with him (Yograj). Are you understanding my point?” Yograj continued.

“People are very afraid of name-sticking. I told Yuvi (Yuvraj) to call Sachin and ask him to give me Arjun for a year. See what happens after that,” added the 66-year-old, who played one Test and six ODIs for India. The duo had a great time at the DAV College ground in Chandigarh.

Not only Yograj corrected Arjun's bowling action, but also prepared Tendulkar junior with his batting. So far, Arjun has played 17 first class matches, taking 37 wickets including a five-wicket haul.

What's next for Arjun Tendulkar? Arjun has also played five matches for Mumbai Indians in IPL, taking three wickets. The 25-year-old was picked up by Mumbai Indians once again in the IPL 2025 mega auction for a base price of ₹30 lakhs. He was last seen in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, playing for Goa.