Yograj Singh’s heart-wrenching confession as he opens up on fight with ‘loneliness’— ‘I’m ready to die’

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh, 62, opened up about his fight with loneliness after being away from his wife and children. He revealed he relies on strangers for basic survival like food and is “ready to die” as he feels life is complete and there is “nothing left in life”.

“I love my mother, kids, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, everyone in the family. But, I don’t ask for anything. I am ready to die. My life is completed, whenever God wants, he can take me with him. I am so thankful to God, I pray and he keeps giving,” he said in an interview with Vintage Studio.

He mentioned, "I sit alone in the evening, have no one at home. I rely on strangers for food, sometimes one person, sometimes the other. I don’t bother anyone though. Someone or the others gets food for me if I am hungry. I kept house help and cooks, they served and went away."

Yograj said he found himself in the same state of being alone after he got married again. His marriage eventually ended because of conflicts between the couple, and Yuvraj later shared that he had even advised his parents to divorce since they “were always fighting".

‘Cried in front of God, he took me out of sea’ He said: “When things came at a point where Yuvi and his mother left me, it gave me the biggest shock. The woman for whom I dedicated my entire life, all of my youth, they can also leave me and go away? A lot of things got destroyed like this. I asked God why all of this was happening when I did everything right by everyone. I might have made some mistakes, but I am an innocent man; I didn’t do anything bad to anyone. I cried in front of God, he took me out of that sea.”

“It was God’s play, what was written for me. There was a lot of anger and feeling of revenge. Then cricket came in my life, got discontinued, made Yuvi play cricket, he played and left. Then, I got married again, had two kids, they also left for the US. A few films also released, time passed away and came back to the point where it all started. I was asking myself, " Did I do all of this for what? Do you have anyone with you now? This should have happened with me, happened for good,” Yograj added.

Meanwhile, Yograj Singh’s international career was brief: he represented India in one Test and six ODIs in the early 1980s before injuries brought an early end to his playing days. He has nonetheless remained connected to the sport through coaching.