Yuzvendra Chahal's viral 'Match nahi, mismatch tha' jab highlights India's 61-run rout of Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026

Yuzvendra Chahal's sharp wit took center stage once more as India delivered a commanding 61-run victory over Pakistan in their Group A showdown at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The leg-spinner, not in the playing XI, lit up social media with his post-match Instagram reel in which he said, "Match nahi, mismatch tha." The phrase captured the essence of India's dominance at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday, and went viral among fans celebrating the one-sided affair.

Yuzvendra Chahal's viral reel

India's batting firepower sets the foundation Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and chose to field on a slow, spin-friendly pitch. India reached 175/7 in 20 overs, powered by Ishan Kishan's explosive 77 off just 40 balls, featuring 10 fours and three sixes. His aggressive strokeplay turned the innings around after an early wicket. Suryakumar Yadav added a composed 32, while Shivam Dube smashed 27 off 17 balls for late momentum. Pakistan's Saim Ayub impressed with 3/25, but Kishan's overpowered it.

Advertisement

Bowling brilliance crushes Pakistan chase In reply, Pakistan folded for 114 in 18 overs. Jasprit Bumrah dismantled the top order early, leaving them at 38/4 in the powerplay. Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy, and Axar Patel each claimed two wickets in a clinical display. Usman Khan fought with 44, but resistance crumbled quickly. The 61-run margin handed India their biggest T20I win over Pakistan and extended their T20 World Cup record against them to 8-1, sealing Super 8 qualification.

Chahal's statue meme adds mid-match humour Earlier during the game, Chahal targeted Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq's quirky prolonged pause before delivery. He shared a hilarious cartoon on X showing his iconic relaxed "statue" pose, lying down casually with a "STATUE!" sign, mocking how to counter the delay. The post trended as fans enjoyed the banter amid the high-stakes rivalry.

Advertisement

Yuzvendra Chahal's banter boosts fan excitement Known for his meme-filled, light-hearted style, Chahal connected effortlessly despite being sidelined. His "statue" dig highlighted a funny tactical quirk, while the "Match nahi, mismatch tha" line celebrated India's clear superiority in execution and form. Supporters praised the quick humor, turning post-match talk into entertainment and reinforcing morale.

Advertisement