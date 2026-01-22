Tampa Bay Buccaneers finalizing deal to hire Zac Robinson as offensive coordinator; check details

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are moving quickly to revamp their offense, finalizing a deal to bring in Zac Robinson as their new offensive coordinator. The team is close to hiring the former Atlanta Falcons play-caller to join head coach Todd Bowles' staff. This move came after a disappointing 2025 season where the Buccaneers' offense regressed significantly, prompting changes.

Zac Robinson's path to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Zac Robinson spent the last two seasons as offensive coordinator with the Atlanta Falcons under head coach Raheem Morris. Atlanta ranked 13th in scoring in 2024 but fell to 24th in 2025, finishing 8-9 both years. That inconsistency contributed to Morris' firing, opening the door for Robinson to explore new opportunities.

Before the Atlanta Falcons, Zac Robinson was with the Los Angeles Rams for five years. He started as an assistant quarterbacks and wide receivers coach in 2019, then rose to quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator in 2022. His experience in Sean McVay's system brings a strong foundation in creative play-calling and quarterback development.

The Buccaneers parted ways with offensive coordinator John Grizzard earlier this month following a drop from fourth in scoring in 2024 to 18th in 2025, and from third in total offense to 21st.

Reunion with Baker Mayfield sparks optimism This hiring marks a notable reunion with Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Robinson coached Mayfield briefly in 2022 during Mayfield's stint with the Los Angeles Rams after his mid-season release from the Carolina Panthers.

Mayfield arrived in Los Angeles amid injuries and a tough 5-12 campaign, yet he delivered a memorable game-winning drive on Thursday Night Football against the Raiders in his debut. Robinson later described the experience positively.

Since joining Tampa Bay, Mayfield has earned two Pro Bowl nods and established himself as one of the league's top passers. A fresh collaboration with Robinson could unlock even more potential for the veteran QB.

Additional staff moves Notably, Zac Robinson plans to bring senior offensive assistant Ken Zampese and passing game coordinator TJ Yates to Tampa Bay, strengthening the unit.

The Buccaneers' search narrowed to Robinson after the second interview. According to a report by Sports Illustrated, the finalists included former Titans head coach Brian Callahan and ex-Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, who took the Chargers' play-calling job. Robinson sealed the deal after his Wednesday interview in Tampa. This NFC South stay for Robinson adds intrigue to divisional matchups, especially against his former team.